WWE News Roundup: 4-time champion calls veteran superstar a coward, Vince McMahon replaced Hall of Famer for arguing too much, Challenge to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley is currently feuding with Omos on RAW. The former WWE Champion has faced and defeated both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in his career. He has declared that he is willing to face them both whenever they choose to return:

3) Bobby Lashley issues a challenge to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Speaking to So Catch, Lashley talked about how much he respects Goldberg. Lashley said that he is ready for a rematch against the Hall of Famer if he ever wants to come back. Praising the WWE legend, he said that Goldberg is a very big name in the industry and it was truly a challenge to compete against someone like him.

The former WWE Champion also spoke about Brock Lesnar. Lashley said that even though he already holds a win over The Beast Incarnate, he wants to have another match that could be a true 'slug fest'. Their first encounter at Royal Rumble 2022 was won by Lashley thanks to Paul Heyman's interference.

''There’s gonna be another Brock and Bobby match-up and I’ll really be able to beat him up the way that I want to.”

2) Vince McMahon allegedly replaced Shawn Michaels because he argued too much

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo said Vince McMahon thinks of everyone as replaceable no matter how big a star they are. Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, he said McMahon decided to replace Shawn Michaels because the latter argued with him too much.

"I've seen him do it to Shawn Michaels. I lived through it. When Shawn was on top and earning money and standing up to Vince, Vince told me flat out, 'You know, I'm going to deal with Shawn on my time,'' said Russo

Russo explained that in McMahon's mind, no one will ever be bigger than the company. Even if Roman Reigns was to give McMahon a hard time, Russo believes that The Chairman would replace The Tribal Chief also in such a case.

1) Paul London says WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is a coward

Former WWE tag team champion and cruiserweight champion Paul London isn't a big fan of Bully Ray. Speaking to Rene Dupree on his podcast, London said that Ray was a coward and a one trick pony. He said that the WWE Hall of Famer should have taken up the role of a mentor to the younger guys:

''For a guy that size, he was such a coward when he could be more of a mentor,” London said. “He could be taking that position of being more of a mentor to other big guys or whatever,'' said London

He further implied that the only reason why Ray was ever popular was because of his tag-team with D-Von and his catphrase ''Get the tables''. Paul London was a big part of the cruiserweight division, but was let go in 2008.

