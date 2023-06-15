Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Ever since his brother Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Jey Uso finds himself in a difficult situation. With Jimmy out of The Bloodline, Jey needs to decide if he will stick with his twin brother or his Tribal Chief. Apart from that, we will also take a look at some other interesting topics.

#3 Solo Sikoa sends a message to Jey Uso

After being confronted by Paul Heyman on a recent episode of SmackDown, Jey found himself between a rock and a hard place. Following Jimmy's expulsion from the faction, Jey was forced to choose between supporting his brother and siding with Reigns.

However, despite being pressed for a definitive response, The Right Hand Man, opted to withhold his decision, leaving the WWE Universe eager to know his choice. His younger brother Solo Sikoa, who chose to remain with Roman Reigns sent a message to Jey on Twitter: ''Blood in or blood out?''. It will be interesting to see how things pan out within The Bloodline in the upcoming weeks.

#2. Has WWE found the next Randy Orton?

In 2022, WWE inked a developmental contract with Myles Borne, setting the stage for his journey in the company. Making his debut on NXT Level Up on June 7, 2022, Borne squared off against Guru Raaj and instantly captured the audience's intrest due to his striking resemblance to Randy Orton. He is being called 'Baby Orton' by fans.

As his career progressed, Borne began incorporating several of Orton's signature maneuvers, such as the Scoop Slam and the Dropkick, into his own repertoire. Furthermore, Borne's character is being crafted as a heel, drawing inspiration from the persona of the seasoned veteran, Randy Orton. He also shared a video showing comparisons between him and The Viper.

#1. Tyson Kidd says he will never wrestle again

Speaking on McGuire on Wrestling, former tag team champion Tyson Kidd revealed that he will never be able to compete inside the ring. He stated that he had a long career and wrestled for 20 years before he had to stop. Kidd's last WWE match took place in 2015 when he was injured severely after taking a Muscle Buster by Samoa Joe.

"It's so funny, I answer this all the time and then people don’t believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people" said Kidd

Kidd has been working as a backstage producer for the company since his injury and received a lot of credit for his work behind the scenes. Natalya's husband has carved a niche for himself as a producer backstage even though his dream of being a superstar was left incomplete.

