WWE prepping another star in Randy Orton's image? Eerie similarities and more

Randy Orton is one of the most revered stars in WWE. A 14-time world champion, he changed the complexion of the wrestling industry with his apex in-ring abilities and character work. Fellow wrestler Matt Riddle often pays homage to The Viper using his finisher, RKO. Meanwhile, a few fans have deemed an NXT star as 'Baby Orton.'

Myles Borne signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2022. He debuted on NXT Level Up on June 7, 2022, against Guru Raaj and almost immediately grabbed attention for bearing a likeness to Randy Orton. Eventually, he incorporated some of the veteran's moves into his arsenal, including the Scoop Slam and the Dropkick. Borne is also being developed as a heel similar to Orton.

The recently-married superstar often uses social media to acknowledge the comparisons with Randy Orton. Dubbed Randy Orton 2.0, the young Orton, or even Blonde Orton, Myles retweets some of the claims made by Twitter fans.

In April 2023, the rising star posted an Instagram video of him demolishing other superstars with Orton's classic maneuvers.

Another remarkable aspect of the real-life David Bostian is that he wrestles despite being deaf. The issue came to light during a backstage interview in the September 23 edition of Level Up, when he was seen speaking with a slight speech impediment. Bostian was born with persistent pulmonary heart tension, a condition in which the heart cannot pump oxygenated blood throughout the body.

According to his parents, David Bostian almost died twice on his way to the hospital and had a 20% chance to live. He got cured of PPHN, but one of the side effects was a loss of hearing. Interestingly, his wrestling coaches claimed that his disability was a boon as he had to rely on visuals, and wrestling is a visual sport.

How could Randy Orton return to put over Myles Borne in WWE?

Orton has been on the sidelines since May 2022 due to a back injury. He underwent fusion surgery at the end of last year and is still recuperating. Bob Orton, Randy's father, dropped the bombshell that the former Tag Team Champion may not take the risk of competing inside the ring again.

The Apex Predator has served WWE for over two decades. He has earned his rest, but given his passion for wrestling, he may still stick around with the promotion.

One way to utilize the veteran is to pitch him a managerial role for the young Myles Borne whenever the company pushes 'The Kid' into the main roster.

Since Myles struggles with his speech, WWE could let Randy Orton do the talking. It's no secret how The Viper can spit venom on the microphone once he digs deep to evoke his heel self.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes