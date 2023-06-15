"Blood in or blood out?" - Bloodline member sends a bold message ahead of Roman Reigns' return

Roman Reigns is set to return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Amid the tension within The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to warn Jey Uso.

Last week on the blue brand, Jey was asked to pick a side between his brother Jimmy Uso and Reigns after Jimmy was kicked out of the faction. However, The Right Hand Man refused to provide a concrete answer to Paul Heyman and is yet to make his decision.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa warned Jey and questioned whether he was part of The Bloodline or not.

"Blood in or blood out?" wrote Sikoa.

Solo @WWESoloSikoa Blood in or blood out? Blood in or blood out? https://t.co/8bXr1KA6u9

Sikoa was responsible for kicking Jimmy out of The Bloodline in the first place. It was The Enforcer who hit his own brother with the Samoan Spike, as The Tribal Chief refused to call a truce within his family.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy superkicked Roman Reigns, eventually leading to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Konnan wants to see Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Konnan discussed the possibility of Rey Mysterio facing Roman Reigns and the idea of The Bloodline feuding with the Latino World Order.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke about Mysterio being in good shape and called him a high-caliber athlete.

"[What do you think about Rey Mysterio vs Roman?] That's a great idea and I like The Bloodline vs. LWO. Bloodline vs. LWO would be a good idea too. And the reason Rey is in such great shape [is] because he's like all the high-caliber athletes like LeBron James. They invest money into their bodies," said the veteran.

Reigns' next title defense is yet to be confirmed. However, he is set to face Mysterio at an upcoming house show to which fans on Twitter recently reacted.

