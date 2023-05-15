WWE News Roundup: 450-pound star 'whooped' by former US Champion in backstage fight, Fans unhappy with controversial name potentially becoming the World Champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's version revolves around top names like Omos, Vader, and former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

There have been multiple backstage fights between superstars over the years. However, one such brawl that took place between Paul Orndroff and Vader led to the former IWGP Champion losing confidence in himself. Apart from that, we will also look at some interesting stories. So without any further ado, let's dive in:

#3. Bruce Prichard gives details on Vader getting beaten up by Paul Orndroff

Paul Orndorff and Vader found themselves alone in the locker room shower area. The tensions between them reached a boiling point, and what followed was an intense physical altercation. Despite being a smaller competitor, Orndorff displayed his resilience and unleashed a flurry of punches, strikes, and grappling maneuvers on the unsuspecting Vader. Here is what Prichard said on Something To Wrestle:

''From the time that the incident with Paul Orndorff happened in WCW and Vader left. Orndroff allegedly kicked his a** in flip-flops. Vader was not the Leon White, the confidence of Leon White and all of that ship had sailed.''

Prichard said that when WWE signed the 450-pound superstar, they got damaged goods as he wasn't the old Vader, but a man who got whooped by someone half his size. Paul Orndroff was a tough man and a former US Champion.

#2. Omos talks about his match against Brock Lesnar

During an interview with DC101, Omos was questioned about his favorite recent matches. The 28-year-old wrestler disclosed his appreciation for the chance to face The Visionary Seth Rollins in the ring, but he described the experience of wrestling against Brock Lesnar as an unparalleled dream come true.

"I would say WrestleMania because it's always a dream getting to work with Brock," Omos stated. "It's also a dream working with Seth Rollins, but I think that was one of the... I was hoping I would get to work him before he decides to ride into the sunset."

Omos faced Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39. Despite being intimating and much larger than Lesnar, Omos was no match for the Beast Incarnate and lost the match in minutes. He faced Rollins at Backlash and suffered yet another defeat.

#1. WWE fans not happy with Brock Lesnar potentially becoming World Heavyweight Champion

Last week on RAW, Brock Lesnar decimated Cody Rhodes and took him out of the three-way match in the World Heavyweight tournament. After the assault, as Lesnar made his way toward the backstage area, he paused and directed his gaze at the freshly won championship title.

A keen observer on Twitter, going by the handle @JustTalkWrestle, highlighted WWE's clever use of this moment as a subtle hint that the formidable Beast Incarnate may eventually capture the prestigious gold belt in the future. The fans are not happy with the idea:

While Lesnar is not part of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, it is possible that he replaces either Seth Rollins or AJ Styles in the finals of the match at Night of Champions. As of now, he is slated to face Rhodes at the PLE.

