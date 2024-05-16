WWE News Roundup: 57-year-old breaks silence following return to the company, Top name to dethrone Cody Rhodes? Rikishi asks for prayers

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we will cover exciting topics related to top names like the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rikishi Fatu, and The Rock.

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare's reign so far has been underwhelming at best, as his title defense against AJ Styles at Backlash received mixed reviews. It is speculated that Rhodes will eventually have a major program with The Rock when he returns to the company. The Brahma Bull's return schedule isn't known right now.

#1. Bully Ray thinks The Rock will dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion

Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that he believes The Rock will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41; however, he will first compete against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and defeat him. Rhodes and The Rock had a heated rivalry leading up to WrestleMania 40 when they faced each other in a tag team match on Night One. The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes for the win.

''When Rock showed up, who did he want to main-event WrestleMania with? [He wanted to main-event it with Roman.] Now, they gotta sell out Cleveland, right, for SummerSlam? Is it so beyond the scope of possibility that you get Rock and Cody at SummerSlam and Rock wins and goes to [WrestleMania] 41 against Roman?"

The Rock was initially set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, a change in plans led to him teaming with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

#2. Rikishi asks for prayers for Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso hasn't been on WWE TV since last month. He was attacked by Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa and kicked out of The Bloodline. This happened after he lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania, which The Enforcer saw as a big issue. Rikishi recently posted on Instagram, asking for fans to pray for his son Jimmy as he deals with a real-life injury.

Jimmy Uso was written off television after Tama and Solo attacked him on SmackDown. Uso was thrown out of The Bloodline by his younger brother, Solo Sikoa, who then added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the faction. It remains to be seen when the former Tag Team Champion will return.

#3. Lillian Garcia comments on making her return on RAW

Legendary ring announcer Lillian Garcia returned to WWE this week on RAW. While Samantha Irvin will remain the ring announcer for the red brand, fans were delighted to see Garcia make her return. She had been the full-time ring announcer till 2016 and was last seen in WWE on a reunion episode in 2019.

''Sooooo it’s been a minute since I have been on here but after last night, I had to return to say…thank you!!

After making her return, the 57-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) and thanked the fans for the welcome they gave her when she returned on RAW.