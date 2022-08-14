WWE News Roundup - 6-time champion has unfinished business with Roman Reigns, former star agreed to return just to face Brock Lesnar, legend might not take another bump again

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. Today's lineup features some of the biggest names in the business.

A top RAW star sent a message to Roman Reigns referring to "their unfinished business" as he anticipates facing the Tribal Chief after Clash at the Castle. A WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed that he returned to the promotion specifically to face Brock Lesnar.

Elsewhere, another Hall of Famer explained why he wasn't comfortable taking bumps anymore in the ring. A top female star could also undergo a much-needed name change under the new Head of Creative Triple H's regime.

On that note, here's the latest WWE News Roundup:

#1. Finn Balor hopes to face Roman Reigns following Clash at the Castle

It's been a while since Finn Balor faced Roman Reigns in a high-profile singles match. The two superstars last had a match at Extreme Rules 2021, where Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship.

During a recent chat with WWE El Brunch, the Judgment Day member revealed he was looking forward to a rematch against the Tribal Chief. Balor recalled the controversial finish to his last bout with Reigns and was hopeful of securing another title shot after Clash at the Castle.

Here's what the six-time champion stated about The Head of the Table:

"Well, I think me and Roman Reigns have a lot of unfinished business. There was a little bit of a questionable finish to our last match at Extreme Rules when the top rope mysteriously broke in our championship match. I feel there's a rematch due with myself and Roman. Hopefully, we'll get to that soon after Clash at the Castle," Balor noted. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Finn Balor could be hinting at a big storyline as The Bloodline vs. Judgment Day has the potential to be a highly entertaining feud if WWE chooses to book it.

#2. Goldberg says he returned to WWE to face Brock Lesnar

It's safe to assume that not many expected Goldberg to make his WWE return in 2016 to rekindle his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The former WCW Champion recently appeared on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast and admitted that a showdown against Brock Lesnar convinced him for an in-ring return.

Goldberg recalled that Lesnar needed a credible adversary at the time and that he was among the few believable stars who could defeat the Beast Incarnate legitimately.

Here's what the veteran superstar explained about the most significant motivation behind his return:

"I came in for a reason. Brock needed an adversary. He needed a worthy adversary. He needed somebody that he could even up the score against. There weren't too many people that were believable, and there weren't too many people that had retired that had a story like mine that had the history with him," said Goldberg. (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Goldberg not only returned to WWE in 2016 but also proceeded to squash Brock Lesnar in one of the most shocking finishes in wrestling history. The Hall of Famer also revealed some interesting backstage details about the match. You can read more on that right here.

#3. Kane does not want to take bumps in the ring

Kane will go down in wrestling history as one of the most beloved big men. The former world champion is no longer an active competitor as he last stepped inside the ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

During his appearance on 'The Right View with Lara Trump,' Kane revealed why he might not take another in-ring bump. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he was afraid of "not getting back up" and had no intentions of returning to the squared circle.

"Yeah, I actually don't do that much anymore. I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point. But yes, I still do things occasionally," said Kane.

Despite his reluctance to take bumps, the Mayor of Knox County is still involved with WWE as he continues to make special appearances for the company.

Kane last showed up at SummerSlam 2022 and was glad to be part of the successful premium live event in Nashville. The legendary star also spoke about his sporadic appearances:

"For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE's second biggest event of the year at Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, and I announced the attendance for the evening. It's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it," added Kane. (H/T RingSideNews)

While Kane might not get physical in the ring, fans should still watch out for the 55-year-old legend's special appearances in WWE.

#4. Doudrop has had discussions with Triple H regarding a name change

Triple H has wasted no time implementing his vision for the main roster since taking over as the new Head of Creative. Multiple former stars have returned, and a few talents have also got their first names back.

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Doudrop confirmed speaking to Triple H about potentially getting a different name. The former NXT UK star performed under the "Piper Niven" moniker before Vince McMahon changed her name on RAW.

The highly-rated superstar was honest about her discussions with Triple H:

"I'll give 100% full transparency about it. We did have a conversation about it. We did have a conversation about it. Because here's the thing, before it was Vince's vision, and now it's Triple H's vision. So it's like, 'What's your vision, and where do you see this going? Are you open to ideas?'. For me, I don't mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character. I feel like for the past little while, things have [been weird]." (H/T Fightful)

Should Doudrop be one of the stars who gets repackaged in the new era of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy