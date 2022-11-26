WWE News Roundup - 73-year-old legend will be at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar says he is proud of two stars in backstage video, Talents hated working with big name

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE News Roundup, and as always, the lineup of stories features some of the biggest names in wrestling.

With Royal Rumble just around the corner, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time confirmed that he would be attending the event in 2023. The Hall of Famer also revealed that he had been invited for a monumental episode of RAW in January.

It's rare to see Brock Lesnar praise other personalities, but that's exactly what The Beast Incarnate did in a recent video that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The WWE News Roundup ends with details of talent being unhappy about working with a well-known Hollywood star.

On that note, let's dive into today's top stories:

#1. Ric Flair reveals he will appear in two massive WWE shows

The Nature Boy has been having an eventful year as he came out of retirement for his last match at the end of July. Ric Flair is still a relevant voice in wrestling circles as he continues to share his strong opinions about the business on his podcast.

During this week's episode of To be the Man, Flair confirmed that he would be at the Royal Rumble 2023 event in San Antonio, Texas. The 16-time world champion left WWE in August last year as he wanted to explore other avenues in wrestling.

Ric Flair has also had a few highly-publicized disagreements with WWE over the past couple of years, but it seems he is once again working with the company. Triple H is expected to have a few surprises lined up for Rumble, and his close friend Ric Flair unapologetically spoiled his return on his podcast, as you can see below.

"I'm gonna be there [Royal Rumble]. They didn't say don't tell anybody."

The legendary superstar has even been invited to Monday Night RAW's 30th Anniversary show, which will take place on January 23, 2023, just five days before the Royal Rumble.

"I've been invited, and it's a f**king big deal. Why? Because it's RAW, and it's a big f**king deal. I'm on it; hell yeah, are you kidding me? 30 years."

Ric Flair will be one of the many iconic superstars present for the special RAW episode in January, and we'll keep you updated if more names get added to the list.

#2. Brock Lesnar acknowledges Logan and Jake Paul's work

Crown Jewel ended up being one of WWE's most successful premium live events of the year as The Paul Brothers helped the promotion get some mainstream attention.

Logan Paul put on a phenomenal world title match against Roman Reigns and earned the WWE Universe's respect with a memorable performance. Jake Paul was also in Saudi Arabia to accompany his brother, and he shared a fantastic video capturing all the backstage moments during the show.

Brock Lesnar made a rare appearance during the vlog and admitted that he was proud of the social media stars. The former UFC Champion is a big follower of combat sports and has watched Logan and Jake Paul's exploits in the boxing industry.

Jake Paul most recently extended his undefeated boxing streak with a massive win over UFC legend Anderson Silva. As seen below on Jake Paul's YouTube channel, Lesnar shared a few words of appreciation for the duo and said he was excited to see them build on their success.

"I'm excited for you guys. I followed you guys. I'm proud of you guys; you've done well."

While Logan Paul has already shown that he belongs inside the squared circle, Jake Paul has also been urged to give pro wrestling a shot. This seemingly leaves the door open for a Paul Brothers tag team in WWE.

#3. Mick Foley confirms talents hated working with Jonah Hill

Silver screen personalities have been appearing on WWE TV since the golden age of wrestling, and it's crazy that one of them even went on to become the President of the United States.

Hollywood celebrities are commonly seen in professional wrestling, as it has proven to be a great tactic to boost viewership figures. Jonah Hill was advertised for a similar purpose as the Guest General Manager of RAW on an episode in 2011, but his appearance got nixed at the last minute as his taped segments never aired.

During the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley revealed that Jonah Hill wasn't a wrestling fan, to begin with, and that the 21 Jump Street star didn't even want to be involved with WWE.

The veteran noted that other talents did not like working with the actor, as Hill was also allegedly seen telling his agent to call off the one-off assignment with WWE.

Foley made the explosive revelation on his AdFreeShows podcast, as you can view below.

"He's [Jonah Hill] not a wrestling fan. There was a reason why Jonah Hill was advertised as the guest GM, and it never aired. The guys hated working with him. There were some like Hugh Jackman...The Muppets, they loved it. Almost everyone was a good experience. Jonah Hill was one that didn't even make the air because he apparently just didn't want to be there, and it showed. I think somebody saw him mouthing to his agent, 'Get me out of here.'" [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

It seems that despite the array of talents who love working in the industry, Jonah Hill does not enjoy the thrills of sports entertainment.

Which celebrity appearance in WWE do you remember most fondly? Share it in the comments section below.

