WWE News Roundup: Another major name seemingly done with the company, Top superstar 'hated' by Vince McMahon furious with multi-time world champion backstage

Big E has been out of action since March 2022 due to a broken neck he suffered during a match against Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion recently took to social media and seemingly confirmed that a 25-year veteran has left the WWE. Apart from that, we will also take a look at Kevin Nash's statement regarding the demise of his son.

3) Big E seemingly confirms Adam Hopikins' exit from WWE

Fightful Select reported that WWE's Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins is done with the company and is no longer a part of it. He had been with WWE for 25 years. Hopkins was well-liked by not only the superstars of the company but also the outside parties that he worked with. Big E sent a message on Twitter to Hopkins:

''A true professional and a great human. Really going to miss A Hop.''

Big E has been on the road to recovery since his injury. Luckily, he did not sustain a permanent or career-ending injury. Even so, there is no word on when The New Day member will be cleared to compete and make his in-ring return. His partners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods currently hold the NXT Tag Team Championships.

2) Randy Orton claimed that Vince McMahon hated Bubba Ray Dudley

Speaking on his podcast Cafe de Rene, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree stated that Randy Orton once told him that Vince McMahon hated Bubba Ray Dudley. He recalled a story where Dudley yelled at Orton after they had a match and accused him of trying to hurt him.

"Randy broke his foot, or ankle, or... and Batista probably tore something, like he always does. Bubba hurt his back or something. And as Randy's being loaded into the ambulance, Bubba comes and starts yelling at him, saying that he hurt him."

Bubba Dudley now goes by the name of Bully Ray and is part of Impact Wrestling, where he is a former 2-time World Champion Despite McMahon allegedly hating him, Ray is considered one of the top tag team specialists in the company and has held the titles multiple times along with D-Von.

2) Kevin Nash made a worrying statement during his podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about his son Tristen Nash on his podcast Kliq This. Tristen passed away on October 20th, 2022 at the young age of 26. He suffered a cardiac arrest. Nash stated that it has been 12 weeks since his son passed away. He also made a worrying statement during the podcast:

"Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you're having fun."

Show host Sean Oliver asked Nash not to say things like that. Nash opened up about how empty he feels and that he realizes that his son is never coming back. He said that he misses his son as there are just two people in the house instead of three. Nash also said that every day when he gets up, he doesn't even feel like getting out of bed.

