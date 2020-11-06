It's been another big week in WWE as we gear up for Survivor Series later this month. The big storyline on SmackDown right now involves Roman Reigns' Samoan faction and we have a new update on that. We also take a look at former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar who was recently spotted sporting an awesome new look.

Also in the roundup, we take a look at Liv Morgan getting ready for a second career in real estate as well as plans for Lana, who was sent through a table again on this week's episode of RAW. Lio Rush also opened up about his release from WWE this week in an interview and revealed whether it surprised him.

#7 Backstage WWE plans for Roman Reigns' new faction

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns is THE guy in WWE. The Universal Champion even has his cousin Jey Uso on his side now after last week’s edition of SmackDown. It now looks like WWE could have further plans to take Roman Reigns’ heel turn to the next level.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, there are plans to build a Samoan faction around Roman Reigns where Reigns would be joined by his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso. There are also reportedly plans to give the faction new entrance music. A source spoke to WrestlingNews.co and told them that this angle has been laid out for the next few months. Vince McMahon is also said to be a big supporter of the storyline.

The Usos could also be set to change up their look a little and could wrestle shirtless like Roman Reigns. The plan would likely see The Usos win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once Jimmy Uso is cleared to wrestle again.

We saw Jey Uso face Daniel Bryan on last week's episode of SmackDown to see who will be a part of the Blue brand's team at Survivor Series. Jey Uso won the match before declaring his allegiance to Roman Reigns and their family before attacking Daniel Bryan once again after SmackDown went off air.

This led to WWE releasing a medical update on Daniel Bryan's medical condition:

Following his match with Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was evaluated in the WWE trainer’s room, complaining of back and lower abdominal pain. WWE Medical recommended Bryan be transported to a local medical facility where multiple imaging tests were performed and revealed a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine. Bryan was released from the facility last night and is now convalescing at home.

We should have more info on Roman Reigns' new faction this week on SmackDown.