WWE News Roundup - Becky Lynch not on good terms with 3-time champion, Another male star to join The Bloodline? Vince McMahon's relationship with former talent

#4. Nia Jax makes a big claim about Becky Lynch

Nia Jax has a lot of history with Becky Lynch, as she accidentally landed a real punch on the Irish star during a RAW segment in 2018. After seven years with the company, Jax was released from the WWE in 2021. She recently answered many fan queries during an Instagram Q&A.

The 3-time champion revealed that Becky Lynch didn't share a good friendship with anyone on the roster. The former WWE star's comments clearly indicate that she and Lynch aren't on the best of terms.

"Lol, I don't think she has a good friendship with anyone," said Nia Jax.

A screenshot of Nia Jax's response.

Becky Lynch's real-life issues with Charlotte Flair have already been well-documented. Nia Jax's comments will undoubtedly raise further questions regarding Becky's backstage standing.

#3. Jimmy Uso teases Solo Sikoa possibly joining The Bloodline

WWE has not had a faction as dominant as The Bloodline for a long time. Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman are currently calling the shots on TV, and they also have plans to expand the group.

During the latest WWE After The Bell episode, Jimmy Uso spoke about the possibility of Solo Sikoa being a future Bloodline member. Jimmy warned his little brother that it wasn't easy to transition successfully from NXT to the main roster.

Jimmy Uso, however, was happy to see Solo Sikoa's development as a performer and felt that the 29-year-old star was doing great in NXT. One-half of the undisputed tag team champions confirmed that the Bloodline would include more stars into their faction, and Solo Sikoa could be one of them.

"When you get up here, we're going to find out what you're really made of. You're either going to crack or deliver as we do and the sucky part about this, little brother, it's going to be hard. We're all big time, and then you've got little bro, and he's next in line. It's going to be hard for him, but stick to the script, and we always got his back. We love him; he's doing great down there. I can't wait until we expand this Bloodline, and trust me, Uce, we expanding deep," revealed Jimmy Uso. H/t WrestlingInc

The Bloodline had a night to remember on SmackDown as The Usos defeated RK-Bro to unify the tag team championships. The Samoan stable is already unstoppable, and we can't even imagine what will happen after Sikoa also joins his brothers somewhere down the line.

#2. Sasha Banks spotted for the first time since walking out of RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the latest episode of RAW after expressing their displeasure over their creative direction. A lot has happened since the incident, as the company announced that the duo had been suspended indefinitely.

Sasha Banks, however, is not letting the issues with WWE dampen her mood. The Boss was spotted at Steve Aoki's concert, and she was visibly having a fantastic time, as you can view in the clip below:

ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴀɢᴀʀ ʙᴏʟᴛᴀɢᴏɴ @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Mercedes / Sasha Banks just vibing at a Steve Aoki concert Mercedes / Sasha Banks just vibing at a Steve Aoki concert https://t.co/ecKV2SaEG9

It's interesting to note that both Banks and Naomi have not broken their silence on their highly-publicized RAW walkout. While WWE officials are evidently furious over the tag team's actions, Sasha continues to enjoy life outside the ring.

#1. Matt Hardy opens up on Vince McMahon's "strange relationship" with Bray Wyatt in WWE

During his eventful WWE career, Windham Rotunda, fka Bray Wyatt, had many highs and lows. Matt Hardy revealed on his podcast that Vince McMahon had a love-hate relationship with Bray Wyatt.

Hardy recalled there being times when McMahon would go out of his way to execute Wyatt's ideas. The boss would give Bray all that was required, and he was also fully committed to the wrestler's vision.

"Windham (Bray Wyatt) has always had a very strange relationship with Vince, very strange, like, I almost felt like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways," revealed Matt Hardy.

Vince McMahon regularly has creative differences with the talent. However, Vince allegedly used to punish and insult Wyatt if he disliked the former Universal champion's pitches.

Matt Hardy said Vince McMahon was like a parent to Bray Wyatt, and there were moments when the WWE Chairman was a little harsh on the superstar.

"But then when he did something he didn't like, he hated, like he was going to lock him away for good," continued Hardy. "It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray. When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him. But when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad, and he would like punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021, and he has since been on a hiatus from professional wrestling.

Considering his long-term association with WWE and Vince McMahon, we can't rule out the prospect of Bray Wyatt someday returning to work for his former company.

