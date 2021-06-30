WWE News Roundup: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins tie the knot, why Roman Reigns is facing Edge, Triple H’s surprise offer for AEW Superstar Jon Moxley (30 June, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. Fans have had a busy time on Twitter since a piece of big news broke yesterday. We also came across a lesser-known backstage story involving Triple H and AEW star Jon Moxley.

Additionally, Booker T had questions about Roman Reigns’ feud, WWE legend discussed what happened after he was released, and Tommaso Ciampa had a brutally honest take on WWE bookings.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have ruled WWE headlines so far this week.

#1 WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch tie the knot

Seth Rollins shared the news with WWE fans

The WWE Universe is thrilled to learn that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got married yesterday. The Architect took to his Instagram to make the subtle announcement via a story. Soon after that, WWE also confirmed the news on their social media handles. The adorable couple welcomed their daughter Roux in December last year.

Becky Lynch took time off television after announcing her pregnancy. Almost a year later, she was spotted at the Performance Center, preparing for her WWE return. However, there are no concrete reports about their current plan for The Man. We join the wrestling fraternity in sending the best wishes to the happy couple.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Booker T comments on Roman Reigns vs. Edge and lack of other challengers

Edge made his presence known on WWE SmackDown last week

Things took a surprising turn on WWE SmackDown last week when Edge returned and attacked Roman Reigns. Soon after that, it was confirmed that The Rated-R Superstar would face Reigns in the Universal Championship match at Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The booking fetched a mixed reaction from fans. Many argued that both superstars had already faced each other at WrestleMania 37 and that someone else should have stepped up to challenge The Tribal Chief.

Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB pic.twitter.com/WsedqZ1DWD — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 27, 2021

WWE legend Booker T discussed the topic on the Hall of Fame podcast and implied that there are not enough contenders at the moment. He praised Reigns for his dominant reign and is looking forward to his feud with Edge. Speaking about the rivalry, Booker T said:

"There aren't a whole lot of contenders out there. I look at this as a boxing match, a boxing division. Who's in the division? Who do I get to, you know, look at it and say, 'Man, that's my next guy right there.' Back in the day, Hogan had Orndorff, The Barbarian, Bundy, Andre the Giant, Big John Studd - he had a bunch of contenders, a bunch of stars. That's what I'm saying right there. Where are the contenders? And if there are some, who are they?"

It is important to note that Seth Rollins also lashed out at WWE for handing the title opportunity to Edge. He believes that The Rated-R Superstar already had his shot. Rollins is now looking for a chance to enter the world title picture, and he might be the next to face Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief has dealt with Edge.

