WWE News Roundup: Big name got 'piss*d' because of Brock Lesnar backstage, 4-time world champion hints at real-life heat with RAW star, AJ Styles blasts young star

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

The Visionary is set to face Riddle at SummerSlam. The two have been feuding on-screen since Rollins attacked The Original Bro a few weeks back. However, the two once had real-life heat over Riddle's ex-wife body-shaming Becky Lynch.

The two might have sorted these issues out, but we open today's Roundup with Rollins uncovering old wounds.

#3. Seth Rollins acknowledges his real-life heat with Riddle

The Architect once stated that he did not have any interest in working with Riddle. However, the two men talked it out during Survivor Series 2020 and allegedly buried the hatchet.

After the recent confirmation that a match was booked between the two, Rollins took to Twitter and admitted that he has hated Riddle for a long time:

"I’ve hated this guy for a long time. Nashville is gonna be a reckoning," tweeted Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has lost his last four matches on premium live events, thus it is very important for the former WWE Champion to defeat The Original Bro and reclaim his credibility as a top-tier superstar in the company.

#2. Vince McMahon got 'piss*d' because of Jim Ross' offer to Brock Lesnar

Allan @allan_cheapshot Brock Lesnar vs. Batista from 21 years ago in OVW. Brock Lesnar vs. Batista from 21 years ago in OVW. https://t.co/M2RduqunEx

Jim Ross revealed on a recent episode of Grilling JR that Vince McMahon wasn't happy with the $250,000 offer that was given to The Beast Incarnate.

Fresh out of WWE developmental OVW, Lesnar was signed to a main roster contract for a whopping amount. Ross revealed that Vince McMahon was furious with Lesnar's signing:

“When I told him what I was going to pay Brock Lesnar, he looked at me like I was insane, and he was piss*d because I think my first offer to Lesnar that I was going to sign him for was [$250,000],'' said Ross.

He also revealed that at the time, The Rock had a $1 million contract. Lesnar was seen as a top prospect ever since he was brought into the company. He was pushed immediately and went on to become the youngest-ever WWE Champion until that point.

#1. WWE superstar AJ Styles blasts Theory

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles ripped into Theory on RAW Talk this week. The Phenomenal One said that while A-Town Down is a great athlete and has a mind for the business, his problem is that he is a jack*ss. He said that Theory has got a face that people want to punch:

"People can't stand to be around him, people want to punch him in the face. He has a face that you want to punch. That's Theory's problem. If he ever can get past that, he may be the greatest superstar in WWE history," said Styles.

Theory currently holds the Money in the Bank contract and has threatened to cash it in at SummerSlam. The 24-year-old will also face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at the show.

Vince McMahon's protege has a chance to create history at SummerSlam by becoming the US Champion as well as the Unified WWE Universal Champion.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. Did Brock Lesnar deserve his big money contract? Yes No 1 votes so far