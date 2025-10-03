We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about The Rock and Triple H, among others.Also, a major name has confirmed that he is in talks to play Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees. Let's begin without any further delay:#3. The Rock spotted with ex-WWE championThe Rock has stayed off the wrestling radar since Elimination Chamber, where he aligned with John Cena. The Brahma Bull has been busy with his Hollywood ventures during this time, and many believe that he could be done with WWE altogether.The Rock has recently been promoting his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, which will be released on October 3 in the United States. Many notable names attended the premiere of the movie, including Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin. Corbin posted pictures from the event, where he was spotted with the Final Boss. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#2. Triple H in trouble with TKO and WWE stars?While Triple H has been firmly backed by stars as the head of the WWE creative, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks his position in the company could be in danger. Recently, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on who should replace Hunter as the creative head of the shows in the next decade. Mantell analysed Rhodes' comments, noting that if the American Nightmare discussed the topic publicly, it indicates that something is going on backstage.&quot;Well, I wouldn't vie for it. This is kind of soon for them to be in contention for it, but Vince [McMahon] isn't in charge anymore. So, this was meant to be seen by the TKO people and the Endeavor people. And that tells me that they might be having a little bit of trouble with Triple H,&quot; Mantell said.He continued:&quot;If they're all vying for it, that tells me something there because they have some internal strife that hasn't made its way out yet. So, if he's throwing his name out, at this point, I think Triple H, he may be in a little bit more trouble than what they're letting on.&quot;Triple H took over the keys to the creative department in 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down from the position. Many speculate that The Game could get replaced by The Rock down the line, but those are just rumors.#3. Braun Strowman teases potential future as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th RevivalFormer WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently revealed that he would love to join the Friday the 13th horror franchise. The former Universal Champion added that he would gladly shave off his beard to play Jason Vorhees, and there have already been discussions about him playing the horror icon.While those talks haven’t led to a role yet, Strowman has remained optimistic:There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees,&quot; he said.Strowman was shockingly released from WWE earlier this year, following which he has stayed away from the squared circle. It seems like he's looking for a career in Hollywood.