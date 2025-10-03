  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • WWE News Roundup: Braun Strowman in talks to play Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Revival, The Rock spotted with Baron Corbin, Triple H in trouble?

WWE News Roundup: Braun Strowman in talks to play Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Revival, The Rock spotted with Baron Corbin, Triple H in trouble?

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:20 GMT
The Rock and Triple H! (Images from WWE.com)
The Rock and Triple H! (Images from WWE.com)

We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about The Rock and Triple H, among others.

Ad

Also, a major name has confirmed that he is in talks to play Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees. Let's begin without any further delay:

#3. The Rock spotted with ex-WWE champion

The Rock has stayed off the wrestling radar since Elimination Chamber, where he aligned with John Cena. The Brahma Bull has been busy with his Hollywood ventures during this time, and many believe that he could be done with WWE altogether.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

The Rock has recently been promoting his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, which will be released on October 3 in the United States. Many notable names attended the premiere of the movie, including Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin. Corbin posted pictures from the event, where he was spotted with the Final Boss.

Ad

#2. Triple H in trouble with TKO and WWE stars?

While Triple H has been firmly backed by stars as the head of the WWE creative, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks his position in the company could be in danger.

Recently, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on who should replace Hunter as the creative head of the shows in the next decade. Mantell analysed Rhodes' comments, noting that if the American Nightmare discussed the topic publicly, it indicates that something is going on backstage.

Ad
"Well, I wouldn't vie for it. This is kind of soon for them to be in contention for it, but Vince [McMahon] isn't in charge anymore. So, this was meant to be seen by the TKO people and the Endeavor people. And that tells me that they might be having a little bit of trouble with Triple H," Mantell said.
Ad

He continued:

"If they're all vying for it, that tells me something there because they have some internal strife that hasn't made its way out yet. So, if he's throwing his name out, at this point, I think Triple H, he may be in a little bit more trouble than what they're letting on."

Triple H took over the keys to the creative department in 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down from the position. Many speculate that The Game could get replaced by The Rock down the line, but those are just rumors.

Ad

#3. Braun Strowman teases potential future as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Revival

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently revealed that he would love to join the Friday the 13th horror franchise. The former Universal Champion added that he would gladly shave off his beard to play Jason Vorhees, and there have already been discussions about him playing the horror icon.

Ad

While those talks haven’t led to a role yet, Strowman has remained optimistic:

There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees," he said.

Strowman was shockingly released from WWE earlier this year, following which he has stayed away from the squared circle. It seems like he's looking for a career in Hollywood.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications