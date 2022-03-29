WWE News Roundup - Brock Lesnar receives massive invite to join AEW, Randy Orton to create history at WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch gets slapped at untelevised event (March 28th, 2022)

It's time for another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup as we gather all the trending stories doing the rounds during WrestleMania season.

Randy Orton will compete in yet another WrestleMania in a few days, and The Viper is also on course to create history at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to collide in the most significant title match in 'Mania history, and a top WWE star has already revealed his intentions of targeting the winner.

The Beast Incarnate also got a massive invite from one of the fastest rising stars in AEW, and we're sure most fans would love to see the two stars wrestle with each other someday in the future.

Goldberg is back in the news again as a former WWE star opened up about his desire to face the Hall of Famer.

We ended the roundup with details of Becky Lynch getting slapped by a returning legend at a recent live event. On that note, here's the latest WWE News Roundup:

#5. Wardlow wants AEW dream match against Brock Lesnar

AEW has done a fine job of developing Wardlow into a credible singles star as he looks to establish himself as a top babyface on the roster. MJF's former bodyguard recently spoke to NBC Sports Boston and opened up about his AEW dream matches.

During the chat, Wardlow sent an open invitation to Brock Lesnar to arrive in AEW for a mount-watering showdown.

In addition to the Beast, Wardlow also mentioned the likes of Kenny Omega, PAC, and Andrade El Idolo as the wrestlers he'd like to face in AEW.

"I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That's up there on the dream list, but my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top of that list, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three," revealed Wardlow. "In my opinion, those are three of the best wrestlers in the world, and I live to be challenged. You know, I like to be challenged; I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome, so I would like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself." H/t POST Wrestling

Brock Lesnar is not expected to join AEW anytime soon as he recently re-signed with WWE and is expected to continue his dominance in the company.

Lesnar vs. Wardlow, however, sounds like a very promising match-up on paper, but could it come to fruition in the distant future?

#4. Randy Orton to achieve historic feat at WrestleMania 38

Randy Orton has broken multiple records over the past year, and The Apex Predator will create a new record when he competes at WrestleMania 38.

Orton will become the first-ever wrestler to enter WrestleMania as a Tag Team Champion, WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion.

Randy Orton walked into WrestleMania 20 as the IC champion, although he didn't defend the title on the show as he was featured in a handicap match that night. Additionally, Orton defended and lost the US title at WrestleMania 34 to Jinder Mahal in a four-way contest.

Most fans will remember WrestleMania 30 for Daniel Bryan's emotional win, but many forget that Randy Orton came into the show as the undisputed World Heavyweight Champion.

Last but certainly not least, Randy put the WWE Championship on the line at WrestleMania 24 and won against John Cena and Triple H.

Come WrestleMania 38, Orton and Riddle will defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Street Profits and the Alpha Academy, and irrespective of the outcome, the 14-time world champion will etch his name in the history books.

#3. Trish Stratus slaps Becky Lynch at WWE Live Event in Toronto

WWE's WrestleMania live event tour witnessed an explosive ending as Trish Stratus appeared at the recent Toronto show to slap Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks successfully defended her RAW Women's title against Rhea Ripley, but her night wasn't over as Trish Stratus came out to a rousing reception from her hometown crowd.

The WWE Legend proceeded to smack Lynch across the face, an apparent reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars that stunned the entire world.

Becky Lynch reacted to Trish Stratus' attack on Twitter and revealed why she got slapped by the former women's champion.

"This was Trish's reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this. Completely unwarranted," wrote Becky Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



I did not deserve this.



Completely unwarranted. This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this.Completely unwarranted. This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this. Completely unwarranted. https://t.co/nFCVCmqiKv

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been trading shots on social media over the past few weeks, and while the Irish star is slated to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, there is every possibility that fans will see her in a dream match against Stratus somewhere down the line.

#2. Drew McIntyre is focused on facing the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Ahead of his singles match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38, Drew McIntyre sat down for an interview with Hindustan Times, where he spoke about his goals of winning the world title again.

The popular star has been out of the world championship picture for a long time as he has been feuding with Corbin and Madcap Moss since January.

While Drew wanted to pursue the Universal title upon his arrival on SmackDown, the 2-time WWE Champion knows that he has to work for his opportunities.

The Scottish Superstar signed off by stating that he will be keenly watching Lesnar and Reigns' match and challenge the winner after the premium live event.

"It's been a long time since I've competed for the heavyweight championship. I was drafted to SmackDown; the eyes were on the Universal Championship right away. I was perfectly fine doing whatever I could to get that opportunity," revealed Drew McIntyre. "It's not like Roman was going to jump and offer that opportunity to me as he knows what I'm capable of these days. I'll start from the bottom; I'll fight everybody and work my way up. At this stage of my career, I understand that I don't need it all now. I've just been building my victories, waiting for my moment. We've got this huge match with Roman vs. Brock, title vs. title at WrestleMania; I can assure you I've got my eyes on who's gonna win that match because I'm coming for him."

Drew McIntyre has been facing Roman Reigns in title matches at recent house shows, and it seems like WWE is setting up the former RAW star for a world championship angle after WrestleMania.

#1. Ryback is interested in facing Goldberg

Ryback has not wrestled a lot since leaving WWE in 2016, but the former Intercontinental Champion recently revealed that he liked the idea of squaring up against Goldberg.

Ryback has often been compared to Goldberg, and the former WWE star admitted that he was interested in the match-up and its story.

Ryback was all in for a first-time-ever clash against Goldberg at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and noted that the bout could be a massive draw if booked right:

"Match-ups interest me, with an angle, and this is just me speaking honestly," said Ryback. "A match-up, me versus Goldberg, whether it's his retirement match or not, at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. A match interests me with a story. There's a story there, right? I think that would be a big-time match-up." [29:11-29:34] H/t Danny Hart of Sportskeeda Wrestling

Ryback has stayed away from the ring since 2018, but he plans on making a return after recovering fully from a shoulder injury. However, would you like to see Ryback vs. Goldberg? Sound off in the comments section below.

