WWE News Roundup: Big return set for RAW, Brock Lesnar breaks character to praise Roman Reigns (March 6th, 2022)

The road to WrestleMania 38 is in full swing as the company is building up the card for its biggest show of the year. A major return of a WWE Hall of Famer is set to take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Plus, Universal Champion Roman Reigns finally picked up a victory over a long-time rival who recently ended his major run.

Additionally, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opened up about Roman Reigns and broke character to praise him. He also revealed how he wanted a former champion to go off-script and pin him during their match after he botched his move.

#5 Jerry Lawler set to return on RAW

Jerry Lawler will be on Monday Night RAW this week

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is set for a "grand return" to Monday Night RAW this week, as announced officially. However, it is not currently clear how he will be involved with the show.

“All hail The King! After nearly two years, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler is set to make a special guest appearance on the red brand. What will the WWE Hall of Famer say during his grand return to RAW? Tune in Monday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”- wrote WWE

Lawler last appeared on the RAW brand two years ago when he was working as a full-time commentator before Samoa Joe replaced him.

#4 Brock Lesnar breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been one of Brock Lesnar's greatest rivals

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is currently in a major feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During a recent interview with the New York Post, Lesnar broke character to shower praise upon his on-screen rival, stating that he has the "It factor".

"I see a f***ing superstar," said Lesnar. "I see a guy who came into his own and is a real threat as a person and as a character. Roman has the It factor, has had it. It’s exciting to me. I get goosebumps just thinking about this match." (H/T The New York Post)

Lesnar and Reigns are set to face each other in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in a massive Championship Unification match.

#3 Roman Reigns picks up major victory at WWE MSG

Last night, WWE held a major live event show at the iconic Madison Square Garden. While the show was not broadcast anywhere, fans in attendance witnessed several top stars compete, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE announced that The Tribal Chief would defend his title at the show, but his challenger was not revealed. Seth Rollins ultimately faced Reigns for the gold. The two former Shield brothers had a solid match, and Reigns picked up a clean victory to retain his title.

Reigns and Rollins previously faced each other at Royal Rumble 2022 earlier this year. There, Rollins won the match by disqualification, ending Reigns' impressive 734-day undefeated PPV run.

#2 Brock Lesnar wanted WWE legend to go off-script and pin him

Brock Lesnar was extremely lucky to not get severely injured here

One of the most infamous moments in Brock Lesnar's remarkable career is his botch of the Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19 match, where he faced Kurt Angle. While discussing the same on The Michael Kay Show, The Beast Incarnate joked that Angle should have gone off-script and pinned him to retain his title.

"Kurt helped me through, was talking to me, saying, 'Hey', you know," said Lesnar. "But Kurt should've just rolled me over and pinned me (laughs). He should've just said, 'That's enough kid,' and just went off script."

The botched Shooting Star Press from Lesnar was indeed a scary spot, with many fearing that he might have badly injured himself. However, Lesnar surprisingly continued the match and pinned Angle after he hit the F5.

#1 Charlotte Flair wants to face two top stars after WrestleMania 38

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently had an interview with Hot 97 and she claimed that her next targets after WrestleMania 38 are Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

“I guess it's the question is, who's there to beat me? Rhea and Bianca, are my targets next," said Flair.

The Queen stated how she hasn't had a "completely full program" with either woman and expressed her desire to work with them.

"I expect big things not that Bianca hasn't already done big things, and I still look at my Money in the Bank match with Rhea Ripley, it was a great match," Flair continued. "I want to see, you know, what's next for the both of them and I've never had a completely full program with either one of them." (H/T-Fightful)

Flair is currently set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against the winner of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. The match is expected to headline Night One of the Show of Shows this year.

Edited by Colin Tessier

