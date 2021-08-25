WWE News Roundup: Brock Lesnar’s real-life fight with former manager over girlfriend, viral video from SummerSlam, Roman Reigns takes a shot at CM Punk (25th August, 2021)

The WWE Universe is amped after a solid SummerSlam pay-per-view. Although the show has had its fair share of drawbacks, it has undoubtedly set the tone for the upcoming weeks. Since the weekend, a lot has happened, and we've come across interesting backstage stories, arrogant digs, and the never-before-seen side of a top superstar.

Here, we will look at the biggest stories that have ruled WWE headlines over the last few days. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Why WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar was involved in a real-life fight

Brock Lesnar once entered into a real-life altercation with former OVW manager Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin over a misconception over his girlfriend. Bolin recently revealed the details and said that he had known the couple for a long time when the incident took place. He put his hands around Lesnar’s girlfriend but insisted that he never touched her.

The Beast Incarnate saw this on the way to the ring when he noticed Bolin and asked him to remove his hand. He also told him never to touch his girlfriend again while Bolin stood there confused. The latter tried to clear things up, but Lesnar was too angry to listen to anything.

"I went to hug his girlfriend, but I was so hot and sweaty, I didn't want her to touch me and she'd been in my house a 100 times," Bolin said. "Her and Brock came over and watched pay-per-views all the time . . . So I put my arms around, but I didn't wanna touch her because I'm wearing a silk shirt soaked in sweat and I didn't want her to touch me so I did the Hollywood kiss where I didn't touch her."

"Brock is walking through the ring. . . He's coming back to work with the ring crew and he says, 'Bolin, get your hands off my girlfriend.' I thought he was playing for the crowd because there's about 20-30 people. So I say 'Hey brother no problem.' and I'm just kind of playing along. He comes over and gets to my face and says "Don't you ever touch her again, you mf'er." I said Brock 'What the hell is the matter with you man?' He says, 'Don't you ever touch her,'" recalled Kenny Bolin.

The situation was eventually resolved when Sylvester Terkay interfered and got Brock Lesnar to leave before things could further escalate. Bolin revealed that Lesnar apologized to him for the misunderstanding later in the night.

#5 Video of Brock Lesnar smiling goes viral after WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar looks so happy to he back he interacting with fans, we are in heaven rn 😭😭pic.twitter.com/QMBj98Ktlh — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 22, 2021

WWE SummerSlam 2021 featured two big returns – Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. While The Man made waves in the world of wrestling news with her controversial title win, The Beast Incarnate surprised fans with an unseen side of his persona. He made a surprise appearance after the main event in which Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against John Cena.

Lesnar then walked out to a huge pop and headed straight to the ring where Reigns and Paul Heyman were standing in complete shock. Although both superstars didn’t indulge in a confrontation, it was enough to tease a big feud. After the show went off-air, a WWE fan shared a video of Brock Lesnar uncharacteristically laughing and celebrating his return with fans.

The video immediately started making rounds on social media as the WWE Universe looked at Lesnar’s seemingly new side. Another video showed him attacking John Cena in the final moments of the recently concluded pay-per-view.

It has been confirmed that he will make an appearance on WWE SmackDown later this week, and viewers are excited to see what hides behind Brock Lesnar’s confident smiles.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das