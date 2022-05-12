×
Create
Notifications

WWE News Roundup: CM Punk insults Hall of Famer, 5-time Women's Champion advised to leave, Top star accuses Goldberg of ruining his career

CM Punk/ Former Universal Champion Goldberg
CM Punk/ Former Universal Champion Goldberg
reaction-emoji
·
1 Comment
Shiven Sachdeva
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 03:13 AM IST
Listicle

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring together the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

Kicking off today's roundup is WWE legend Bret Hart, who has taken another dig at Goldberg. Hart has made it clear on multiple occasions that he doesn't respect the WCW legend and even blames him for ending his career.

Elsewhere, Vince Russo has advised a top WWE Superstar to get out of the business while she still can. Rounding off the list is CM Punk, who has taken a harsh dig at WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Without further ado, let's dive into the news.

#3. Bret Hart believes Goldberg ruined his career

youtube-cover

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Bret Hart opened up about his match against Goldberg at Starrcade two decades ago. Goldberg's mistimed thrust kick would severely injure Hart and lead to his early retirement as he suffered post-concussion syndrome.

Hart stated that Goldberg ruined his career and claimed that the Hall of Famer has no remorse for it either:

"The kick that I got from Bill Goldberg was a really dangerous kick to give to somebody. I don't think he ever showed any remorse, or frankly, I think he didn't give a sh**, to be honest. That's too bad," admitted Bret Hart.

#2. Vince Russo advises Alexa Bliss to leave WWE for Hollywood

youtube-cover

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked about Alexa Bliss' return to the red brand after three months away. Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in under a minute to mark her return. However, Russo believes that Bliss needs to expand her horizons and move beyond WWE.

The former head writer said that given Alexa's acting prowess, she could do wonders in Hollywood:

“Alexa Bliss needs to get out of dodge, man.” Russo continued, “She is so much better than that company and her talents are so much better. Who knows, maybe with her husband [singer Ryan Cabrera], maybe he’s got some connections, some pull, maybe he’s got an agent. She could be a legit actress.”

Bliss was reportedly frustrated with her position in the company and her lack of inclusion at WrestleMania 38. With her dominant win on Monday night, however, Little Miss Bliss could be in for a major push.

#1. CM Punk insults WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

Ok: “So, I’m not Hogan or Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they’re not The Outsiders, I see the parallels, but this is totally different. I’ll go ahead and say it and people can quote me and they’ll be p*ssed off about it, but to me, this is bigger." How’s that working out? twitter.com/cmpunk/status/…

AEW star CM Punk did not take very kindly to Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff's comments about AEW needing to grow its audience.

Bischoff stated on his podcast that Punk might be a great in-ring worker, but he doesn't understand the television industry. Punk took offense and slammed the former RAW GM, calling his podcast 'carny'. Here is what Punk said:

''Wrestling twitter needs to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dipsh*ts. They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts.''
Also Read Article Continues below

Easy E did not take the insult lying down, however. Bischoff hit back by mocking Punk's attempt at an MMA career. The Straight Edge star ventured into UFC after leaving WWE, but lost both his bouts. Bischoff said that since Punk had won scripted fights, he thought he could win real ones too.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you agree with Eric Bischoff?

Yes

No

11 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell
reaction-emoji
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी