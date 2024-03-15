WWE is heading at break-neck speed towards WrestleMania, and things are heating up as always.

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE News Roundup. CM Punk nearly got into a fight backstage at a WWE show this week, while another superstar is very upset after receiving a negative reaction recently following his win.

Meanwhile, WWE just made a big announcement about Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Sami Zayn was very upset after his win got heat from fans

Sami Zayn achieved what was almost impossible and defeated multiple stars this week on RAW to earn his shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

The star apparently told Booker T he was unhappy with how fans had a negative reaction to his match.

"He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from the fans. He's like, 'Man, I thought the fans love me. And then next thing you know, I see all this stuff.' I say, 'Man, you can't listen to that white noise. You gotta think about how great that match was, and you're gonna look back on it one day and say: 'Man, that was some really, really good work that I did.' But he still, like I said, was feeling that heat. He let someone down just because the fans didn't think the match was as good as, you know. I thought it was."

Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton are going to WWE World

WWE World will be one of the biggest celebrations of the wrestling world ahead of WrestleMania. Taking place on the weekend, fans will get a chance to not only see different exhibits arranged by the company or shop at the superstore but also meet their favorite stars.

Quite a few stars were advertised for the photo ops and meet and greets, but now WWE announced that Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley would also be at the event. The VIP tickets to meet them and get their signed merchandise were also up for sale.

CM Punk nearly got into a fight with Booker T

CM Punk and Booker T are both very strong personalities, and it appears they almost ended up fighting each other. The Hall of Famer said he nearly had a run-in with CM Punk backstage at NXT.

The star had been present at the show, and apparently, things almost went wrong.

"I did. I saw Punk [laughs]. [What's funny?] No, we'll talk about that off the air [laughs]. But I almost had like a little run-in with CM Punk. I mean, the internet might wanna pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week. We'll talk about it later."

While the situation didn't turn into anything, fans will wonder what exactly happened between them.