WWE News Roundup - Couple hid their relationship from officials, Details of top star refusing to kick out of finisher, Roman Reigns to face six-time champion? 

#5. Big Damo hid his relationship from WWE officials before signing

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain (Big Damo) during their time together in SAnitY.

Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) spent five years in the WWE until his release in 2021. The former WWE Superstar appeared on The Wrestling Inc Daily, where he spoke about the circumstances surrounding his signing.

Damo revealed that he and Nikki Cross dated each other before their respective signings and chose to keep their relationship a secret from Triple H and other executives.

The former NXT star explained that he and Nikki didn't want anything to come in the way of their dream move to WWE:

"Because we didn't want it to be a reason why one of us would get signed, or the other one would get signed. Nikki got signed, and she came about six months before me, and I came over then to see her," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

While Big Damo was released in June 2021, his wife Nikki continues to perform for WWE under her superhero gimmick.

#4. The Undertaker refused to kick out of The Dudley Boyz' 3D

Bully Ray recently revealed that The Undertaker refused to kick out of the 3D finisher when the tag team faced the Deadman in 2004.

Bubba appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions and opened up about when the Dudley Boyz took on The Undertaker at The Great American Bash event almost two decades ago.

The Dudley's 3D was a highly protected finisher, and The Undertaker had the chance to be the first superstar to execute a clean kickout from the move. Bully Ray recalled how The Undertaker turned down the idea:

"Nobody kicked out," Bully Ray said. "If we hit the move, maybe there was a save or a pull-out… nobody kicked out. As a matter of fact, at the Great American Bash when it was The Dudleyz versus 'Taker, we said to 'Taker, 'If you want this…' and he said, 'Nope, you protected it for so long. We're not gonna do it if it doesn't mean anything.' Total respect."

If you're wondering, The Undertaker and The Dudley Boyz closed out The Great American Bash 2004 show with a 15-minute match, which was unsurprisingly won by the Phenom.

#3. Drew McIntyre wants to face Roman Reigns at the Cardiff stadium show

WWE will host a stadium show in the United Kingdom for the first time in 30 years at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Drew McIntyre will undoubtedly feature on the match card, and the former world champion told BT Sport that he would like to face Roman Reigns at the mega event.

Although The Scottish Warrior has been away from the title picture lately, he has acknowledged Roman Reigns' work and hopes to clash with the Tribal Chief:

"Roman," McIntyre revealed. "He's the Champion. I've been away from the title for a long time. Roman's been so dominant and is doing the best work of his career. We're on a collision course. It is five months away. If somehow we could avoid each other for five months, that would be such a big match. Especially on the U.K. soil, I can't imagine the atmosphere for that match." (H/t WrestlingInc)

Gunther and Tyson Fury's names have also cropped up as potential opponents for Drew McIntyre; however, the 6-time champion in WWE has his sights set on taking on the company's biggest superstar.

#2. WWE told AEW's Brian Cage that he was "average at best"

Brian Cage has grown a reputation for being one of the most freakishly gifted athletes in professional wrestling.

Before becoming a household name on the indie scene, Cage signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2008 and went on to wrestle as "Kris Logan" in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Despite his early success, Brian was released a year later. On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vilet, The Machine went into detail about the rejection.

The AEW star said WWE officials initially wanted him in NXT but later changed their minds. Cage was told the was "average" and that the promotion was not interested in hiring him on a full-time basis:

"They did call to say that they were going to do Tough Enough and bring me back for it, but then they took me off of the list," recalled The Machine. "They invited me down and wanted me on NXT, but then they changed their minds again. I asked what happened, and they said, 'You are average at best, and we are no longer interested.'"

Brian Cage didn't let the failure bog him down as he proceeded to have a successful career outside WWE and continues to be a popular name in AEW.

#1. Eric Bischoff compares Becky Lynch to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch are amongst the company's best storytellers.

Eric Bischoff has not hidden his admiration for Becky Lynch's social media usage in recent times, and he made another significant comparison during a recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast.

Bischoff said that Lynch's ability to utilize social media to develop her character was just as good as Paul Heyman's promos. The former SmackDown Executive urged other talents to take cues from Becky Lynch's social media tactics, as he briefly stated below:

"Better than anybody I've seen in WWE. She's as good at it as Paul Heyman is at promos." Bischoff continued, "I've been on my own social media; I've put her over so much because I want other people to look at her and go, 'Huh? I wanna do it kinda like she does it.'"

Becky Lynch is easily one of the most active superstars on social media, as not a single day goes by without a newsworthy tweet from the former RAW Women's Champion.

