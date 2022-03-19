WWE News Roundup: Current star out of action after surgery, The Undertaker names pick for Hall of Fame, Kevin Owens reacts to AEW mention

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup. Here, we take a look at the biggest news stories in the world of sports entertainment from the past 24 hours. Today's edition includes the likes of The Undertaker and Kevin Owens, with the latter being referenced on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

The Deadman was asked who he thinks deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame, to which he responded with an interesting name. Also, a current WWE Superstar has revealed that he has not retired despite his last match coming over 16 months ago.

#3 The Undertaker thinks Michelle McCool deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame next month, during WrestleMania weekend. He was recently asked to pick one name who deserves the accolade. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, The Deadman said his wife, Michelle McCool, deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

"She was one, working in an era where the women didn't get nearly the opportunities they do now. And she fought so hard for the women to, kind of, get more of a spotlight put on them," said The Undertaker.

McCool was one of the most prominent female stars in WWE during her time there. She was even reprimanded for having too good of a match with Melina in 2009, as recalled by 'Taker during the interview.

#2 Kevin Owens responds to mention on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho mentioned Kevin Owens during his first promo as the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite. He revealed that his former best friend called him to try and get 2point0, who had been released by WWE, on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

The tag team's appearance on the show eventually led to them signing with AEW, with KO being the one who helped make it happen. The former Universal Champion acknowledged the mention and tweeted that he is a good friend. Indeed, he is.

#1 Titus O'Neil rehabbing after knee surgery

Titus O'Neil received the Warrior Award last year.

Titus O'Neil has not been seen on WWE programming since he was the host of WrestleMania 37. This left fans wondering if he had quietly retired from the ring, especially with his ambassadorial duties for the company.

However, O'Neil has confirmed that his in-ring career is not over. Speaking to Tampa Bay's 95.3 WDAE FM, the former Tag Team Champion revealed that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation for knee surgery.

“I’m not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees that I’m rehabbing. A lot of people don’t know that so they just assumed that I’ve been retired, but I’m a global ambassador for the company," Titus said.

Titus O'Neil last wrestled on an episode of RAW in November 2020, losing a United States Title match to Bobby Lashley. It remains to be seen when he returns to the ring.

