WWE News Roundup - Details of Cody Rhodes' relationship with Triple H after return, Superstar suffers serious injury at WrestleMania 38, and more (April 2nd, 2022)

WWE wrapped up with Night One of WrestleMania 38, and it's safe to say that the promotion delivered on its promises.

Cody Rhodes' return is inarguably the most significant story coming out of the show. In his first interview since returning, The American Nightmare spoke about his decision to rejoin Vince McMahon's company.

We also have an update on Cody Rhodes' relationship with Triple H now that he is back on WWE's payroll.

While the first day of WrestleMania 38 is widely being considered a success, WWE also received some bad news as a SmackDown Superstar suffered a serious injury during his match.

The roundup also covers the reactions to an announced match getting nixed from the WrestleMania card at the last minute. On that note, here's the latest WWE News Roundup:

#5. Cody Rhodes opens up about his relationship with Triple H

Cody Rhodes is a huge fan of Triple H

Cody Rhodes never shied away from taking shots at Triple H when he was in AEW, and their relationship has once again come to the fore following Cody's return to WWE.

The former AEW EVP spoke on The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast immediately after his WrestleMania match and revealed that Triple H was the last person he saw before walking through the curtains.

While Cody Rhodes has trash-talked Triple H in the past, the superstar admitted that The Game was his favorite professional wrestler of all time.

"It's no secret Triple H is my favorite wrestler ever, even though I destroyed his throne and bad-mouthed him to the end of the earth. He was the last person I saw before I went out there. If he never knew he was my favorite wrestler, now I have to tell him. The pedigree itself. Everything. Even the stuff I messed up, I wouldn't change," revealed Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania classic and also disclosed which brand he would be on following the mega event. You can check out more on that right here.

#4. Rick Boogs suffers an injury at WrestleMania 38

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura kicked off the in-ring proceedings tonight against the Usos, but the match witnessed an abrupt end following Boogs' injury.

The former NXT star's knee buckled while trying to execute a double fireman's carry on Jey and Jimmy Uso. WWE trainers quickly taped the injured star's knee before carrying him backstage after the match.

Michael Cole revealed later on in the show that Rick Boogs had suffered a quadriceps patella injury and was slated to undergo surgery. Dave Meltzer also added that Boogs' injury was legitimate and was possibly a torn patella tendon.

As expected, the finish of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match was changed once it was confirmed that Rick Boogs would not be able to continue.

There is no timeline for Boogs' recovery as of this writing, but we'll keep you updated on his status as and when the details emerge.

#3. WWE makes changes to New Day's WrestleMania 38 match

The New Day were slated to face Ridge Holland and Sheamus

One of the biggest disappointments on day one of WrestleMania was WWE cutting New Day's match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland due to lack of time.

In an update, the match has now been rescheduled, as you can view below:

Going ahead with the match doesn't change the fact that the superstars involved were unhappy with not wrestling on night one.

Kofi Kingston issued a statement on social media saying that while he was hurt, New Day doesn't want to dwell over the incident and plans on moving forward.

"To be in the business for an extended duration of time is to experience the highest of highs as well as lowest of lows. Yes, it hurts; but we take it and we use it to propel us forward," wrote Kofi Kingston.

🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 @TrueKofi



#WrestleMania

Sheamus also had a straightforward reaction on Twitter, and thankfully for all the superstars involved, they will get their WrestleMania moment on Sunday.

Let's hope WWE officials time the show better and ensure every advertised talent gets to shine under the WrestleMania spotlight.

#2. Cody Rhodes comments on his conversation with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon would be elated to have Cody Rhodes back in the WWE.

Of course, we have two stories about Cody Rhodes in the roundup as he is currently the most trending figure in wrestling.

During his first podcast interview following his return, the former AEW star also spoke about his conversations with Vince McMahon and other top WWE executives leading up to WrestleMania. Rhodes revealed that he told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Nick Khan that he was the best wrestler in the world and was ready to prove it in WWE.

"I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe, and it's that I'm the best wrestler in the world. And to go further with it, I actually don't think there's a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that's what I'm most excited about."

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE as The American Nightmare and was glad to have received validation of the character from Vince McMahon himself.

Rhodes' goal now is to win the WWE World Championship, but do you see it happening in the near future?

#1. Reactions to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's WWE return

Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

Just like how "Stone Cold" Steve Austin sent the Texas fans home happy after a monumental return to the ring, we concluded a special edition of the roundup with all the top reactions to the WWE legend's match against Kevin Owens.

Steve Austin got a loud pop upon his arrival to confront KO and what followed was an impromptu No Holds Barred match.

Austin defied expectations and brawled with Kevin Owens around the arena in a highly chaotic match. It felt like Austin had a point to prove as he even took a suplex bump on the concrete floor.

In the end, Austin delivered the iconic Stunner to win his first wrestling match in over 19 years. The reactions have been coming in thick and fast, and we've compiled the best of the lot below:

