WWE News Roundup: Details on why former champion quit, Another member could be getting added to the Bloodline, Eric Bischoff calls RAW Superstar 'perfect'

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news, stories, and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around big names like Dolph Ziggler, Kurt Angle, and Kofi Kingston.

The ShowOff Dolph Ziggler has been one of the most reliable superstars in WWE for the past few years. The two-time world champion was last seen putting Austin Theory over after a brief feud with the young superstar. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff drew comparisons to Kurt Angle:

3) Eric Bischoff praises Dolph Ziggler

Speaking on his 83-weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Dolph Ziggler. He said that he believes Ziggler is one of the most underrated superstars in the company today. Bischoff praised him, saying that he is very versatile and is 'just perfect'. He further compared Ziggler to the legendary Kurt Angle.

''He reminds me a little bit of Kurt Angle. I know they're not in the same category necessarily as amateur wrestlers, but just like Kurt had the ability to go out and just be a legitimate man-killing machine, because of his credibility, and then on Tuesday night, he could do stand-up with you," added Eric.

Bischoff also added that both Angle and Ziggler are two superstars who could do well in serious storylines as well as comedy acts. This is what makes Ziggler a diverse performer for Bischoff.

2) Road Dogg quit because of creative differences in WWE

Former tag team champion Road Dogg spoke to SportsKeeda on Wrestling Outlaws about why he quit. Road Dogg, also known as Jesse James, was the lead script writer for SmackDown and had 'walked away' due to creative differences. Kofi Kingston's booking after he won the WWE Championship title at WrestleMania was one of the reasons he left.

“That’s one reason I walked away,” James said. “It was one reason. There were several. That creative decision was one of them.” said James

Road Dogg stated that while wrestling fans don't particularly care about a wrestler's size, most casual fans do. He also said that stars like Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston are sometimes not a believable threat to heavyweight superstars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. James recently returned to WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

1) Rikishi hints at another member joining The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi must be a proud father as his son Solo Sikoa has joined the main roster as part of The Bloodline. Sikoa has joined his brothers The Usos and his cousin Roman Reigns as part of the faction.

Rikishi took to Twitter and said that 'Something's missing'. This has given rise to speculation that another member of their family could soon be joining the dominant faction. Fans have been speculating on who that could be. While many think it could be Naomi or Tamina, others feel MLW superstar Jacob Fatu could be coming to WWE.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you impressed with Solo Sikoa as part of The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA