WWE News Roundup - Details on a third Brother of Destruction, Massive star called out for being selfish, Alexa Bliss breaks silence on concerning rumors

The Brothers of Destruction are back in the news as a former WWE star recently claimed he was supposed to have a kayfabe connection with the Hall of Famers.

Alexa Bliss has also been one of the trending names online amidst reports of her immediate WWE future. The former women's champion has issued a series of tweets addressing her status.

Seth Rollins also turned quite a few heads recently as he called out a massive name for being selfish, and we ended today's roundup with all the explosive comments.

#3. Seth Rollins shoots on how he really feels about CM Punk

The Visionary's statement about CM Punk during the Royal Rumble weekend got the wrestling fraternity talking about the potential heat between the two former world champions.

Seth Rollins appeared on Covino & Rich and was again asked about his perception of CM Punk, and as expected, the RAW Superstar didn't hold back while revealing his true feelings.

Rollins claimed that the wrestling business has no place for selfish individuals like CM Punk. The former Universal Champion also briefly held on to his kayfabe persona by mentioning Logan Paul, who he is rumored to face at WrestleMania 39.

"Look, the bottom line is that it's the same thing as Logan Paul. Punk and Paul are two different personalities, but they're both as selfish as it comes. If you're not going to help, I don't want you to be part of our industry. I don't want you to be part of our company, and that's all that there is to that," said Rollins.

While Seth Rollins wasn't happy with CM Punk's attitude in recent years, the former Shield member recalled the positive influence that Phil Brooks has had on his career.

Rollins didn't like saying negative things about Punk as the former AEW World Champion helped the current WWE star a lot early on during his development phase. Rollins admitted that he wasn't a fan of the person Punk had turned into over the past few years, as he added below:

"That guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out. He really did. He's been a good guy to me for a lot of my career, but for whatever reason, the past maybe six, seven years, he's in a different headspace, and we're not on the same page. To see what he's kind of done, taken and taken, it's always been about him. I'm not a fan." (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

If you're wondering about CM Punk's return to the ring, here's what wrestling Twitter has had to say about the possibility.

#2. Matt Morgan was apparently pitched to be the third Brother of Destruction

Being introduced as The Undertaker's younger brother seemingly did wonders for Glenn Jacobs' career. Over the course of the 1990s and 2000s, Kane became one of the most significant characters in wrestling history.

It has now been revealed that WWE allegedly had plans to unveil a third kayfabe family member of the Brothers of Destruction. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Morgan spoke about the idea for him to work under a mask and be called "Abel."

The former WWE star recalled how Jim Cornette reacted to him being repackaged ahead of his return to the main roster programming in 2003.

"Johnny Ace and Stephanie [McMahon] wanted me to wear a mask to work on my body language, right? And so I remember Jim Cornette just being, like, 'What? What are you doing? He's like our top babyface champion, why has he got to wear this? This is stupid'. Like, totally put me over. And I'll always be grateful to Jimmy for that."

'The Blueprint' even revealed what Stephanie McMahon told him about a proposed angle with Kane. As things panned out, WWE nixed their plans to have Matt Morgan as Kane's storyline brother, as he was later brought back as part of Team Lesnar.

Morgan continued:

"So then eventually, you know, Stephanie once told me, like, you know, if you don't like it, tell us, you know, blah, blah, blah. But you might... we have an idea for you with this if you do like it, you know, and you would be brought on to television and to work with Kane." (H/T - Inside The Ropes

Would you have liked to see the TNA star pushed as one of the Brothers of Destruction in WWE?

#1. Alexa Bliss sets the record straight about her immediate WWE future

Royal Rumble 2023 might have been a turning point for Alexa Bliss, who was unsuccessful in dethroning Bianca Belair at the premium live event in a RAW Women's Championship match.

Reports suggested that Bliss was scheduled to take some time off, and the reason behind the rumored hiatus wasn't even injury-related. The former women's champion didn't seem too happy about the speculation as she took to Twitter to categorically shut down any claims about her future.

Bliss warned fans about believing everything they read online and said they should only trust what she puts out on her official social media handles.

"Don't believe things you read," Bliss tweeted. "Unless it comes directly from me...it's not real lol."

Alexa Bliss has not appeared on TV since his Royal Rumble loss, and fans are legitimately concerned about her whereabouts, considering the rumors about her doing the rounds.

She put out another tweet on Thursday and promised the WWE Universe that they would see her soon:

"Don't worry about where I've been ... you'll see soon..." wrote Bliss

What do you think lies ahead creatively for Alexa Bliss?

