WWE News Roundup: Ex-champion suffers skull fracture and shares future in wrestling; locker room's predicted Triple H replacement reaction; Drew McIntyre makes CM Punk revelation

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE News Roundup. The edition will bring some of the most exciting news to you from around the wrestling world.

An ex-WWE employee has predicted the locker room's reaction to Triple H being replaced, Drew McIntyre has spoken about his plans for CM Punk after their feud, and a former WWE Superstar has found herself with a skull fracture. She has also revealed her future.

With all of this, let's get into it.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

1. The WWE Locker Room would hate Triple H being replaced

Jonathan Coachman recently talked with ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci about Triple H and his impact on the company. He spoke about the idea of the legend being replaced as the CCO in the company and someone new being brought in by TKO.

Trending

"I think they know he's in with all the boys. And boy, if there was ever a rumbling where Triple H got let go and they brought somebody like Dana White type guy, the boys would sh*t all over it," he said. [24:12 - 24:23]

He said that there was no chance it would work, given Triple H's relationship with the locker room.

2. Drew McIntyre on his plans for CM Punk's bracelet

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has heated up, and the two stars are now set to face each other in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. The feud worsened as McIntyre took Punk's precious bracelet from him.

Drew McIntyre spoke about his plans for the bracelet, saying he would frame it as he would not destroy it.

"It comes with me everywhere. What am I gonna do with it? I don't know, I toy with the idea of breaking it but that's too easy. It causes him just so much emotional hurt and stress, it's hilarious. Over something that's, you know, just a piece of trash to me. Once I take him out of wrestling and I get surgery for my arm for all the high fives I'm given for taking Punk out of wrestling, I'll probably frame it and put it in a nice little glass frame."

Punk will look forward to regaining the bracelet as well.

3. Female former champion suffers fractured skull

An ex-WWE Superstar, Su Yung, who is also married to Rich Swann, suffered a horrifying injury last week. A wrestler named Lazarus threw a steel chair at her face a while back. She was not ready for it, and it hit her directly on the nose, breaking it. She revealed that she also suffered a fractured skull from it.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion is currently waiting for surgery. If it goes through successfully, she should be able to return in 8 weeks. However, if it does not go perfectly, she may take longer.

"Update. 8 weeks off. I am on a waiting list for surgery. If I still can't breathe out of one side and if so maybe longer time off. Thank you for the support. See ya down the road wrestling. 💔," she revealed.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait to see when she can return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback