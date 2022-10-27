Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we bring the biggest updates and news stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at some news stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton.

Randy Orton rattled more than a few feathers with his behavior and was reprimanded on multiple occasions. Female star Rochelle Loewen allegedly left the company because of him.

#3. Val Venis comments on Randy Orton's behavior during his early WWE days

Former WWE Superstar Val Venis spoke about rumors that Randy Orton was responsible for Diva Search contestant Rochelle Loewen leaving the company. Venis stated that the rumors about Orton defecating in Loewen's bag are false. However, he did admit that The Viper had a role to play in Loewen quitting after a brief run with WWE in 2003.

"I know Randy had some issue with one of the girls from the Diva Search that when we went to Hawaii, Japan - Japan, Alaska, then Alaska back to L.A. and in Alaska that girl quit because of Randy," he said.

Val Venis also shared a story about young Randy Orton's misbehavior with a waitress at a restaurant. The former WWE Champion threw a fresh steak at the woman when he wasn't happy with the dish.

#2. EC3 on a real-life fight with Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar

On SportsKeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, former 24/7 Champion EC3 spoke about Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The superstar is confident in his ability to beat any wrestler in a real-life fight, but admits he can't beat Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar:

''There's not one professional wrestler alive that I don't think I could rip their arms off and beat them to death. Nobody can beat me in a fight. Because it's not over until I win. Having said that, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar could kick my a** in real life."

Interestingly, both men whom EC3 believes can whoop him in a real fight will face each other at Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley both have a background in MMA and are powerhouse performers.

Lashley holds a victory over Lesnar, while The Beast Incarnate has never defeated The All-Mighty.

#1. Sami Zayn comments on his promos with The Usos

The Locker Room Leader Sami Zayn has been on a roll ever since he hitched his wagon to The Bloodline. He has become an essential part of Roman Reigns' faction, and his interactions with Jey Uso have become a highlight of SmackDown.

However, Zayn knows not to cross the line during serious promos:

"I'm trying not to overdo it," Zayn said. "But the thing is, especially with The Usos, I've known them for a very long time and they get a kick out of me. So that's kind of art imitating life. They're just fun-loving guys."

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Zayn also reflected on making members of The Bloodline break character on-screen due to his funny antics. He said that WWE Superstars laughing on TV is something not commonly seen in WWE since it is such a well-produced show.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : Who will win at Crown Jewel? Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar 0 votes