WWE News Roundup: Female star reveals reason for requesting WWE release, 28-year-old star wants revenge on Seth Rollins, Former champion breaks silence on disrespectful fan behavior

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the latest top news stories from WWE.

A top WWE Superstar has claimed he wants revenge on former Universal Champion Seth Rollins. A former women's champion broke her silence on a recent viral video of disrespectful fan behavior. A former female star has revealed why she requested her release from the company.

Let's dive straight into the daily News Roundup.

#3. Top RAW star wants revenge on Seth Rollins

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw a bunch of matches being made official for the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event. The one that surprised everyone was Seth Rollins vs. Omos in a singles bout since there was no build towards this feud whatsoever on RAW.

Fans were confused and rather upset over this random booking of a match between the two RAW stars. However, a fan took to Instagram to explain how Rollins and Omos have had multiple interactions in the past, and the match-up does have some history. The fan added that the upcoming match is a "revenge match" for the Nigerian Giant.

Omos saw the post and shared it on his Instagram story, commenting, "I never forget," agreeing with the fan. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds and what the two stars can do at Backlash.

Rollins has proven in the past that he can have amazing matches with just about anyone on the roster, and we might be in for something similar at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico in two weeks.

#2. Alexa Bliss comments on disrespectful fan behavior

A video recently went viral of a fan making WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss sign as many as nine autographs on his Funko Pops. Bliss looked slightly annoyed in the video but maintained her calm.

However, the viral video outraged the wrestling world, with one fan pointing out that the guy in the video would sell off the autographed material.

Bliss commented on the video, stating that, unfortunately, WWE Superstars are used to such behavior. She further added that the stars know that fans sell these autographs.

"We’re used to it unfortunately - & these people really Think we don’t know they sell it & get super offended if we say 'no thank you.' Ohhh the stories I could tell about being followed," said Bliss.

Another video recently emerged of current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley being followed by fans outside an airport demanding her autographs. This behavior is unfortunate, and fans need to understand that the stars deserve their privacy.

#1. Female star explains why she requested her WWE release

In a recent interview on The Hannibal TV, former WWE star Karlee Perez commented on why she left the company in 2012. She stated that the company was trying to change too many things with her, due to which she was getting very frustrated.

"From what I remember, I was just getting very frustrated. They were messing with me. They were trying to change my look. They were trying to change my gear because somebody didn't like it or politically somebody didn't like it. There was just always something. They wanted me to go back to FCW after I already spent years there. There was no reason for me to go back. It was just this game," said Perez.

Formerly known as Maxine in WWE, Perez signed with the company in 2009 and started performing on FCW and NXT. She later had a brief stint on the main roster as well before asking for her release and leaving in June 2012.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : Who do you think will win at WWE Backlash 2023? Seth Rollins Omos 0 votes