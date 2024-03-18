WWE News Roundup: Female star says she will never wrestle again, Former superstar sends a message to Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair update

A very warm welcome to yet another edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan, among others.

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for the last few months. However, the Queen has been making amazing progress on her road to recovery. She recently shared a positive update, which we will cover in today's News Roundup.

We will also look at the results of the latest house show.

1) WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

WWE hosted a live event in Charleston, South Carolina, on the Road to WrestleMania, with top names from both brands in action.

Here are the complete results of the show:

R-Truth def. Dominik Mysterio via DQ

R-Truth and The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) def. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor)

Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles def. Carlito

Bianca Belair and Naomi Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane)

LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

Omos def. Akira Tozawa

WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre

2) CJ Perry sent a message to Liv Morgan

While CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) may not be a part of the global juggernaut anymore, she still shares a close bond with many of her former colleagues. The AEW star is particularly close with Liv Morgan and recently sent a message to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

3) Charlotte Flair provides a positive update

It has been over three months since Charlotte Flair competed in the ring. The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka on SmackDown. The 14-time women's champion has kept her fans updated on her road to recovery. In the latest update, Charlotte posted a video of her working out in the gym with weights.

Flair was expected to be out for nearly nine months. However, it is possible that she could return before the given timeline.

4) Jade Cargill says she will never wrestle

Jade Cargill has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since September last year. However, she has wrestled in just one match, with her only in-ring performance for the company coming at the Royal Rumble.

While fans are waiting for the former AEW TBS Champion to return to the ring, it seems like she has no such plans in sight. Cargill recently stated on social media that she wouldn't be wrestling again.

Many expected Jade to compete at WrestleMania XL, but she is currently not involved in any storyline. This could, however, change in the coming weeks.