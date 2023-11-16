Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cora Jade.

Liv Morgan has been out with an injury. Morgan was part of a tag-team with Raquel Rodriguez before she was taken out of action. Recent rumors have suggested that she has recently been evaluated by WWE and could be returning soon. The former Women's Champion gave a positive update recently and multiple superstars reacted to it.

1) Multiple names react to Liv Morgan's update

Liv Morgan sustained a shoulder injury during the May 12 episode of SmackDown but made a comeback just a month later. Although there were initial concerns about a possible torn rotator cuff and such injuries typically demand a more extended recovery period, she recently posted an update saying that she is feeling great and also shared some photos of herself.

"Hello, everyone," Morgan said. "I hope you had a great day. I've had a great day."

Morgan's update garnered likes from various current and former Superstars, including Raquel Rodriguez, Top Dolla, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven, Cathy Kelley, and Kayla Braxton. It will be interesting to see when she finally returns to WWE.

2) Saki Akai receives a message from Shinsuke Nakamura

For a decade, Saki Akai dedicated herself to DDT Pro Wrestling, transforming it into her primary promotion. Over this span, she not only established numerous records but also secured championship titles. Her achievements include an impressive 24 victories as the Ironman Heavymetalweight titleholder and two reigns as the KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Champion.

In May, the wrestler declared her retirement and embarked on a farewell tour. Following her final match, she received honors and was extended a staff position within the promotion, a role she gladly embraced. Additionally, she received heartfelt video messages from both Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura.

1) Alexis Lete has allegedly been let go by WWE

Alexis Lete, a former volleyball player and model, joined the company in March 2022 after a successful three-day tryout during WrestleMania 38 weekend. However, in recent months, Lete has faced criticism from members of the WWE roster for comments and videos shared on social media.

In one particular video, She mispronounced Solo Sikoa's name, calling him Sikoma. NXT Superstars Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez stated on Instagram that Lete has been let go from the company. While Lete has not made an official statement, The 27-year-old has not been seen on television.

