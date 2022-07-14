WWE News Roundup: Former champion comments on his exit from the company, Legend's backstage issue with Seth Rollins, Update on injured star's future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories reviving around top names like Big E, Seth Rollins and Cesaro.

Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli, left the company when his contract expired earlier this year. It was initially believed that he would return. However, he chose to join AEW instead and has become a member of the Blackpool Combat Club in the company. He commented on his release:

3) Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro on his WWE departure

The former United States Champion made his AEW at Forbidden Door pay-per-view where he took on Zack Sabre Jr. He also competed in the Blood and Guts match on Dynamite last week.

He left WWE after refusing to renew his contract with the company. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he revealed that he always intended to join AEW.

''I’m grateful for everything I have accomplished and I’m grateful for all those opportunities. And they make me work so much harder to get where I want to be. Once I left, I knew what I wanted and where I wanted to go, I just didn’t know if it would happen,'' said Castagnoli

Cesaro was a multi-time tag team champion in WWE. He held tag team titles with Tyson Kidd, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite having all the tools to become a major star in the company, he never had a breakout singles run in the company during his decade-long run.

2) Update on Big E's injury status

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Big E said doctors expect him to make a full recovery after he broke his neck during a match in March, although he’s still a long way away from a return si.com/wrestling/2022… Big E said doctors expect him to make a full recovery after he broke his neck during a match in March, although he’s still a long way away from a return si.com/wrestling/2022…

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action since he got injured during a match against Ridge Holland on SmackDown. He suffered an injured neck and has been resting. The New Day member recently gave an update that he will not be needing surgery.

Big E stated in an ESPN article that the doctors have told him that he will make a full recovery from his broken neck. The former NXT Champion also revealed that he will be part of the upcoming WWE tryouts. He is one of the most popular superstars in the locker room and everyone is wishing for his speedy recovery.

1) Road Dogg on his issues with Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Seth Rollins during a Q&A on Adfreeshows. He revealed that during Rollins' early days in WWE, he wasn't very receptive to advice. The legend once tried to help Rollins out but the former ROH Champion wasn't interested.

“It seemed like the build-up to it was bigger than the finish of it. So I went to him and told him that, and he said, ‘No, that’s what I do. I’m not changing it. That’s what I do.’ And I went to [Triple H] and I said, ‘Well, that kid, I’ll never talk to him again,'” said Dogg

Brian James wanted Seth Rollins to alter his finish. Rollins' earlier finish had him run 'up and down' as if in a mosh pit only to hit his opponent with a forearm. James decided never to give advice to the former NXT champion again. However, he did admit that Rollins has grown tremendously as a person and a performer over the years.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Cesaro have returned to WWE? Yes No 3 votes so far