WWE News Roundup: Former champion comments on sudden WWE release, Randy Orton looks unrecognizable in new look ahead of WrestleMania 39, Top star shows face stitches after skin cancer scare

Former world champion Randy Orton's new picture has surfaced on the internet with a very different look. A top star has shared pictures of her face stitches after a major disease scare. A former champion has commented on his WWE release.

#3. Randy Orton's new look ahead of rumored return

Ahead of his rumored return, multi-time world champion Randy Orton's recent picture has surfaced where he looks very different. The photo was shared by his wife, Kim Orton, on her social media.

The Viper has been away from WWE television since last May, recovering from a back injury. While there has been no talk of his return backstage in the last few months, reports have now suggested that Randy Orton is very close to his comeback, which could happen as soon as next week at WrestleMania 39 or the RAW after that.

Randy Orton has many interesting feuds ready for him when he returns. Fans have already started fantasy booking feuds for the former WWE Champion against the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns.

#2. Alexa Bliss shares recovery pictures after skin cancer scare

Another major star currently out of action is former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Little Miss Bliss last wrestled at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, where she lost to Bianca Belair.

During her time off from WWE, Bliss recently disclosed that she underwent treatment for 'Basal Cell Carcinoma,' a type of skin cancer, leaving fans worried. In a recent update, she shared pictures of her post-treatment facial stitches and mentioned that the stitches and piercings are healing up nicely.

In a recent interview, Alexa Bliss stated that she would be in the SoFi stadium next weekend to attend WrestleMania 39. She even teased that her appearance might lead to some angle on the show.

#1. 47-year-old star comments on WWE release

Former ROH World Champion and WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness recently made a major statement about his release. He signed with the company in 2016 and worked as an announcer, commentator, and various shows like NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live before being released in October 2022.

During his appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Nigel McGuinness stated that he was not surprised by his release from the company:

"It wasn’t a huge shock to me [being released from WWE]. I don’t think so. I think with the NXT U.K. brand being put on hiatus and moving a lot of guys over to NXT, I kind of wasn’t being used as much as I might be and so I understood. Certainly, I’m not sure how much longer that role was gonna be there. I was very grateful to still be employed as long as I was, doing the smaller shows in terms of [NXT] Level Up or 205 [Live]."

He continued:

"The ability to work with younger guys and stuff like that and watch younger guys just breaking into this industry, that was a great experience in and of itself but to answer your point, there wasn’t a huge shock. Again, I just had felt very grateful about everything that had happened there and very appreciative of the six years of the learning and the education and the experience."

Nigel's release came last year after the NXT UK brand was shut down by the company and the commentary teams of all brands were shaken up.

During the above appearance, he stated that he wants to stay in the pro-wrestling business and is willing to listen to offers from other promotions.

