WWE News Roundup: Former champion confirms she has been released by the company, Star let go ahead of match with Dirty Dom, Message sent to Liv Morgan

3) Aliyah confirms that she has been released by WWE

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been let go by the company. She held the record for fastest win in WWE history after defeating Natalya in 3 seconds. During the July 29, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW, Aliyah won her inaugural championship victory within World Wrestling Entertainment.

''As of today I am no longer apart of WWE.'' said Aliyah

She formed an alliance with Raquel Rodriguez to challenge IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championships, emerging victorious. Regrettably, their championship reign was short-lived, lasting only 14 days. She stated on X that she is no longer with the company.

2) CJ Perry sends a message to Liv Morgan

CJ Perry (Lana) departed from WWE two years ago, yet she maintains her presence within the wrestling realm. She stays updated on the wrestling product and maintains several friendships within the company. Her connection with Liv Morgan is particularly strong, and she occasionally shares photos with Liv on her social media accounts.

''Oh my gosh love you so much! Wish I was there with you right now! Love you," CJ Perry wrote.

While Perry is currently a part of AEW, she sent a heartfelt message for her friend Liv Morgan on Instagram, talking about her affection towards the former SmackDown Women's Champion. She also thanked Morgan for letting her stay in her house while she was in Los Angeles.

1) Mustafa Ali breaks silence following release

Despite being advertised to face Dirty Dom for the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy on September 30th, Mustafa Ali was released by the company. He took to X, and informed fans that he is no longer with the company. Ali joined WWE in 2016 and has performed on 205 Live, RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

''I am (no) longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you.'' said Ameen

Mustafa Ali had been moved to NXT after the draft this year. He had been prominently featured and was in an ongoing storyline with Dragon Lee and the North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. It was rumored that he had asked for his release a few times.

