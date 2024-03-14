WWE News Roundup: Former champion confirms return, Top superstar could join The Bloodline at WrestleMania per veteran, Brock Lesnar's child comments

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss, and The Bloodline.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from the company since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He was expected to return at Royal Rumble but the plan was nixed due to his involvement in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant controversy. Another absent superstar, Alexa Bliss, recently spoke about her return to WWE.

1) Alexa Bliss comments on returning to WWE

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently answered a fan who had asked if she would return to the company. Bliss stated 'yes' as her response, indicating that she would be back on screen soon. She last competed at Royal Rumble 2023 against Bianca Belair.

Bliss announced her pregnancy in May 2023 and delivered a baby girl in November. She had a heel persona before her sabbatical, and it remains to be seen if she will return with the same character or turn babyface upon return. Her absence has been felt in the women's division, and a return would certainly make the WWE Universe happy.

2) Madusa thinks Nia Jax will join The Bloodline

WWE Legend Madusa stated on Paving the Way that The Bloodline should get involved in a potential match between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan at WrestleMania XL. This would lead to Jax officially joining the dominant faction as Jax belongs to the same family as The Rock and Roman Reigns.

"You know, Nia, part of The Bloodline basically, I would love to see some intertwin there. And what I'm saying is, when I say The Bloodline is why can't the whole Bloodline come down to the stage when she is wrestling Liv to distract? Like, no one would expect it. And then there could be a buildup of this whole whoever behind Liv, right? And that whole transformation of Bloodline, and you can actually start having them go together. I mean, my whole thinking on that is because she's part of The Bloodline literally, basically, okay! So, why isn't there a woman involved?" she said.

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns has been a dominant force in WWE for the past four years. The faction has become even stronger with the recent addition of The Great One. The inclusion of Nia Jax would add another dimension to it.

1) Brock Lesnar's daughter comments on major championship win

Mya Lesnar, a Colorado State University Ram, made history by winning the 2024 Women’s Shot Put Championship at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston, MA. She clinched the title with an impressive throw of 18.53 meters in the final round. Mya took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message after her win.

"National Champion [first place medal emoji] #1 in the country and a season I will never forget. I persevered and fought until the end. I learned a lot about myself and trusted the process. Grateful for @throwing_smarter for trusting me and taking a chance. None of this would be possible without the support and love I received daily from my coaches, teammates, and family. [infinity emoji] Proud to be a RAM. [flexed biceps emoji]," she wrote.

Mya Lesnar is Brock Lesnar's youngest daughter from his first fiancée, Nicole McClain. She also has a twin brother named Luke. Lesnar Jr. has proven that she is a natural athlete at a young age. It would be interesting to see if she follows in her father's footsteps.