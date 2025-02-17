WWE News Roundup: Former champion has decided to retire from in-ring action before March, Asuka issues apology, AJ Styles defends legend

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to discuss all the top stories of the day from the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut.

In today's piece, we will look at stories revolving around Asuka and AJ Styles, among others. So, without wasting any further time, let's begin:

#1 WWE RAW preview

Monday Night RAW is set to be filled with enthralling matches and segments as we inch closer to Elimination Chamber 2025. Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair will be present on the blue brand after learning that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were near the parking lot when Jade Cargill was attacked.

Fans will also see Dakota Kai take on Ivy Nile to determine the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. In the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, Seth Rollins will lock horns with Finn Balor in the men's division, while Roxanne Perez will face Raquel Rodriguez. Also in action will be AJ Styles, who will collide with Dominik Mysterio.

#2 Asuka issues an apology

Things have not been going well for Asuka during her absence from WWE programming. The Empress of Tomorrow recently noted that she was feeling in danger, which was presumably due to a stalker situation.

The former RAW Women's Champion has now revealed that her X/Twitter account has been hacked. She also asked fans not to engage with the account and apologized for the trouble.

"Hey guys, I'm filming this urgently. Since yesterday, my Twitter or X account has been hacked. If you see any posts from my account promoting products, services, or sharing suspicious links, there's a high chance it’s a scam. Please be careful. Sorry for the trouble," she said in a video on her YouTube channel.

Asuka has been away from action since Backlash France, where she and Kairi Sane dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

#3 AJ Styles defends legend

It was recently reported that Road Dogg, aka Brian James, is the new co-lead writer for SmackDown. While the decision did not sit well with the majority of fans, AJ Styles came to the defense of the Hall of Famer. He also seemingly took a subtle shot at Vince McMahon in the process.

"Before judging this guy from his past performance as the head writer, just know that there was a man who picked it apart to the point that it was no longer his ideas anymore," Styles tweeted.

The former WWE World Champion was recently transferred to RAW. He will compete in his first singles match back on the red brand tonight as he will face Dominik Mysterio.

#4 Legend has decided to hang up his boots; Zelina Vega reacts

Many legends seem to be planning to retire from in-ring action in 2025, with Homicide being the latest name to join the list. The former ROH World Champion recently noted that this would be his last year as an active competitor, and he has decided to hang up his boots before March.

Zelina Vega sent a heartfelt message to the former champion upon hearing the bittersweet news.

"We love you @homicideoutlaw a lot of us will forever be inspired by you homie. Ty for repping us and fighting for us, always!" Vega wrote.

Vega has been majorly absent from WWE programming since moving to SmackDown. She is no longer a part of LWO.

