WWE News Roundup: Former champion to never wrestle again after a career-altering injury? Nia Jax advertised, Braun Strowman on missing WrestleMania

We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to cover all the exciting developments from the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at topics about Nia Jax and Braun Strowman, among others.

Ad

Also, concerning news has emerged regarding a former champion's future, with the possibility of him never wrestling again being raised. Let's check it out, along with RAW results and more:

#1. WWE RAW results

The final edition of RAW before WrestleMania 41 was loaded with captivating matches and segments. We saw solid promos from Gunther and Jey Uso ahead of their world title match at the Showcase of the Immortals, while Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk also came face-to-face.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky also addressed their upcoming bout, while Logan Paul laid out AJ Styles after the latter's match against Karrion Korss.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Bayley def. Liv Morgan

Rey Mysterio def. Julius Creed

AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

Penta def. Finn Balor via DQ

#2. Braun Strowman comments on missing WrestleMania 41

Braun Strowman is one of the most prominent names among those who are left off this year's WrestleMania match card. The Monster of All Monsters has been a consistent performer for the company and has not shied away from other talent.

Ad

His hard work was recently appreciated by a fan who questioned the former Universal Champion's absence from WWE's upcoming premium live event. However, Strowman did not have anything negative to say and just appreciated the fan for his support:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Kevin Owens' in-ring career is over?

Kevin Owens recently shared heartbreaking news as he revealed that he was dealing with a neck injury and needed time off for surgery. Neck injuries are often career-altering and have forced many notable names to hang up their boots.

Dutch Mantell believes that the same could be the case for The Prizefighter and that we may never see back in the squared circle again:

Ad

"Now, he says, you know, he's still waiting on Kevin Owens, and they may just be trying to get some time out of this to see if Kevin can come back. But he won't be ready in a month. He won't be ready in three months, maybe six. It could be we'll never see him again. I hope not, but because he was getting a little bit of attention on him," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Owens was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. However, the former WWE Universal Champion won't be competing at the event due to injury.

#4. Nia Jax's return teased

Nia Jax has not competed in a match on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber and is not involved in any storyline heading into WrestleMania 41.

While the former WWE Women's Champion is most likely set to miss the upcoming premium live event, she was advertised on the poster for WrestleMania 41, sparking speculations that she could be involved in some way at the show.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Nia last donned her wrestling boots at Elimination Chamber, where she and Candice LeRae suffered a loss to Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More