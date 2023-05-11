WWE News Roundup: Former champion 'p***ed off' on being released by the company, Last superstar to defeat Roman Reigns one-on-one to get a gimmick change?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's list revolves around top names like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler, and Baron Corbin, among others.

Roman Reigns has been creating history since he became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020. He has not been pinned in singles competition since then. The last man to have defeated Reigns was Baron Corbin, who bested The Tribal Chief in December 2019. Corbin has not had much luck lately, but that might change if he reverts to his old gimmick.

#3 Baron Corbin to go back to his "Lone Wolf" gimmick?

During a recent interview with Catch Club, Baron Corbin expressed his desire to resurrect his Lone Wolf persona, albeit with a fresh twist. The former United States Champion detailed his belief that his character's previous incarnation was somewhat lacking in depth, prompting him to seek a more multifaceted approach by amalgamating aspects from his previous gimmicks.

"I would love to get back to that grittiness of 'The Lone Wolf,' but mix a little bit of everything in it. The Lone Wolf was a little one-dimensional. It didn't have all that dimensions that I think you need to be a John Cena or a Roman Reigns,'' said Corbin.

Despite initially receiving a warm reception from fans at the onset of his career, the former champion's current standing does not reflect the same level of support. Following the conclusion of his partnership with JBL, Corbin's fortunes in the ring have taken a downturn, consistently resulting in unfavorable outcomes and a series of losses.

#2 Alexander Wolfe wasn't happy about his WWE release

In April 2015, Alexander Wolfe inked a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He embarked on a storied journey that primarily unfolded in the company's esteemed third brand, NXT, and NXT UK.

During his tenure, he became a noteworthy presence in several prominent factions, most notably Sanity, and Imperium. Unfortunately, his WWE stint ended in 2021 when the company did not re-sign him. Here is what Wolfe told SO CATCH by Hal 2 about his exit:

“Of course, I was p**sed. I was really p**sed, to be honest. Because nobody likes to get released, nobody likes to be told, 'Hey, we let you go. We do not [sic] fire you technically, but your contract will run out, and we will not renew that because of budget cuts,'” Wolfe noted.

Wolfe has not been seen in any major promotion since his release in June 2021. However, he continues to wrestle and entertain the fans on the independent circuit.

#1 Dolph Ziggler set to work with two AEW stars

Dolph Ziggler is not just limited to his adventures in the professional wrestling world. Beyond the ring, Ziggler is a part of various ventures, and one of his exciting upcoming projects involves an appearance in a stand-up comedy show titled HUNKAMANIA.

In this unique endeavor, Ziggler will share the stage with his brother, Ryan Nemeth, a star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and the talented Max Caster. The show promises to deliver a diverse blend of humor and entertainment, showcasing the comedic talents of these gifted individuals from both WWE and AEW.

Poll : 0 votes