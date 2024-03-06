WWE News Roundup: Former champion returns after seven months, Major name to help Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Brock Lesnar acknowledged

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover topics about Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. While many believe that the American Nightmare will finish his story this time, a veteran has suggested a major twist, with a huge name costing Cody the match. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

1) Vince Russo says CM Punk should assist Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

In a major twist, Vince Russo suggested on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that CM Punk should interfere in the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and cost the latter a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"It’s something as simple as this: Cody has the match with freaking Reigns. Bro, have Punk screw Cody. Have Punk screw Cody and then that’s where I would do the Gunther thing. I would go to Reigns and Gunther next. I mean, I am interested in that bro. I am interested in that because I will be curious to see the way they book that. That’s all you have to do man."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes and Punk were the final two names in the Men's Royal Rumble match and thus the Best in the World could get back at the former for eliminating him from the match.

2) Apollo Crews returns to WWE RAW

Apollo Crews has not been seen on TV programming since SummerSlam, where he participated in the Battle Royal. The former United States Champion made his return on RAW last night where he lost to Andrade El Idolo.

Expand Tweet

Crews has been a mainstay on Main Event, a network-exclusive show, in the meanwhile. His last singles match on the red brand was in July 2023.

3) WWE acknowledges Brock Lesnar

WWE has maintained distance from Brock Lesnar ever since he was seemingly referenced in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit. The Beast Incarnate's Royal Rumble return was scrapped and he has even been removed from the 2K24 as a playable character.

However, the former Universal Champion was included in the official announcement for Paul Heyman being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Expand Tweet

There is still no word on when or if Brock Lesnar will return to the global juggernaut. He was last seen at SummerSlam 2023 where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!