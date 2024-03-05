WWE surprisingly acknowledges Brock Lesnar in major announcement

WWE has surprisingly acknowledged Brock Lesnar during a recent announcement. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

It was announced earlier today that Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Heyman currently serves as The Wiseman of The Bloodline but was the advocate for Lesnar for several years. He also served as the manager for CM Punk back in the day. WWE made the announcement on its official website and as pointed out by WrestleTalk on X (formerly Twitter), the company mentioned Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar was referenced in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after the lawsuit came to light.

WWE veteran claims former champion is lucky to take Brock Lesnar's spot

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Bron Breakker is incredibly lucky to have taken Brock Lesnar's spot after Janel Grant's lawsuit was revealed.

The promotion reportedly had plans for Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2024 but those were scrapped following the lawsuit. Bron Breakker replaced the veteran in the men's Royal Rumble match and had an impressive showing. Breakker has officially signed with SmackDown on the main roster but is still one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Baron Corbin.

Speaking on an episode of Smack Talk last month, Mantell stated that Breakker was lucky to be called up to the main roster at the right time. He noted that Breakker could replace Lesnar on WWE television and the former NXT Champion couldn't be any luckier.

"What a lucky guy! Bron Breaker comes in right when Brock leaves. So, they have got a spot for him? Can you get any more lucky than that? I think they are going to put him into it." [50:40 - 51:30]

Lesnar is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history. Only time will tell if the 46-year-old ever gets the opportunity to have another match in the company.

