WWE News Roundup: Former champion has seemingly agreed to come back after 10 years because of Triple H, Major health update on injured superstar

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has been out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle. He last wrestled at Hell in a Cell, where he defeated Seth Rollins despite his brutal injury. While it was expected that the former IC Champion would not return before Royal Rumble next year, there might be some good news.

#3. Cody Rhodes ready for a return

Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody Rhodes, said on Steve Fall's Ten Count that she thinks her husband is ready for a potential return to the ring.

She said he needs to wrestle now as it is in his blood. She also stated how proud she is of the work Cody has put in during his ongoing road to recovery.

"So I'm like, 'Okay, I'm coming to see.' I was really just impressed with how he looks now. He doesn't look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. So he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there, you know, he looks ready to me, but I'm not a doctor."

Cody was in the midst of a major push in WWE when he had to take some time off due to an unforeseen injury. He is rehabbing right now and Brandi said that she herself has gone to him to see his physical therapist as he keeps ragging her about not coming with him.

#2. Ted DiBiase Jr. is willing to make a return to WWE

Son of the legendary Hall of Fame Ted DiBiase has seemingly agreed to make a return to the company under new management. He wrestled in his last match for the company in 2013.

DiBiase and Cody Rhodes broke into WWE together and performed as a tag team under the tutelage of Randy Orton. While Rhodes became a massive name in the industry, Ted ventured out.

A fan asked the former tag team champion if he would be willing to return now that Triple H has taken over. In response, DiBiase wrote, ''Never say never.'' With Rhodes back in WWE after six years, it would be great to see the two former tag team champions reunite once again.

#3. Kevin Nash wants Demolition in the Hall of Fame

Former WWE Champion Kevin Nash stated on his podcast Kliq This that the faction named Demolition should already have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Demolition was one of the most dominant teams in the 80s and 90s. The three members of the faction were Ax, Smash, and Crush.

"They were all tough. Even a guy like Barry Darsow, just a sweetheart of a guy. Would hook your eye in a heartbeat. I mean, how is Demolition not in the Hall of Fame?"

Demolition held the record for the longest reign as tag team champions for a long time before The New Day shattered it a few years back.

Their reign lasted 478 days and held the titles for a combined reign of 698 days in the company. They have often been referenced as one of the best tag teams in WWE history during current programming.

