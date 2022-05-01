WWE News Roundup: Former champion talks about "perverted ways" of higher-ups, Kane shows-off incredible body transformation

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane shared a picture of himself, and he looks to be in amazing shape for someone who is 55 years old. A top RAW star separated from his wife after 11 years of marriage. A former women's champion revealed the most embarrassing moment of her in-ring career. Also, a released star slammed higher-ups for their "perverted ways."

Without further ado, let's dive straight into today's WWE news roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Kane shows off his incredible body transformation at the age of 55

WWE Hall of Famer Kane recently took to Twitter to share his recent picture where he looked in an incredible shape. He thanked DDP Yoga and credited them for making him look so good even at 55:

"Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good," wrote Kane in his tweet.

Kane recently returned to WWE for a special appearance on last week's episode of RAW. He had a hilarious backstage segment with Ezekiel where the Hall of Famer claimed to be "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs" and not Kane.

#3. RAW star Riddle and his wife are officially divorced

One-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle and his wife Lisa, are now officially divorced. Lisa took to Instagram to share a post and announce it has been one month since she and Riddle got divorced. She further thanked everyone for their support throughout this:

"It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this."

Riddle is currently in the middle of an amazing tag-team run in WWE with Randy Orton, known as RK-Bro. The two stars have amazing chemistry, and fans love their segments and matches. Next weekend, RK-Bro will team up with Drew McIntyre to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash.

#2. Alexa Bliss shares photos of her most embarrassing in-ring moment

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss recently revealed her most embarrassing moment in the ring. Bliss spoke about an episode of RAW where she wore her shorts backward. She further revealed that Mickie James noticed it and told her, following which she ran to the back to fix it.

Bliss shared some images from the above-mentioned incident on Twitter. She also had a heartwarming exchange with Mickie James, and the two stars laughed about their fun times together in WWE.

#1. Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) slams higher-ups for their "perverted ways"

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet* It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet*

Former RAW Women's Champion Lina Fanene, fka Nia Jax in WWE, recently took to Twitter to share what she claimed to be a "random tweet." In the tweet, she slammed higher-ups for their "perverted ways." However, she didn't name any person:

"It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet*"

Nia Jax was released by WWE last November due to her refusing to get vaccinated. Following her release, she hinted she was done with pro wrestling.

Check out the full results of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown HERE.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Kane return to in-ring action for one more match? Yes No 12 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh