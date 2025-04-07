WWE News Roundup: Former champion will never wrestle again in the company after walking out, Alexa Bliss still absent, Kevin Owens on recent match

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup, where we discuss all the top stories of the day from the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at stories about Alexa Bliss and Kevin Owens, among others.
Also, a former champion has all but confirmed that he won't be wrestling another match for the company ever again. So, without any further delay, let's begin:
#1 WWE RAW preview
We are just two weeks away from WrestleMania 41, and the build-up for the same is set to continue on Monday Night RAW. This week's edition will feature appearances from Paul Heyman, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.
Fans are also likely to get a clearer picture of the Women's World Championship feud after the match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY last week ended in a double disqualification. Jey Uso and Gunther will come face-to-face after the latter brutalized The Yeet Master's brother on last week's RAW.
There are also four matches announced for the show:
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta
- El Grande De Americano in action
#2 Kevin Owens comments on his recent match
Kevin Owens won't be able to compete at WrestleMania 41. The former Universal Champion announced that he's dealing with a neck injury and requires surgery. The Prizefighter was last seen in action at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he defeated Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match.
KO reflected on the match during a recent interview, noting that it might be bigger for him than their bout at WrestleMania 37.
"That was really special. Me and Sami have had a lot of big matches. We've wrestled at WrestleMania a few times. We've been in the same match at WrestleMania, we've had a singles match at WrestleMania, that's pretty crazy. We've had pretty much every kind of match against each other in WWE, but to get to do it at the SkyDome, dare I say it was probably bigger than WrestleMania to us," Owens said.
Kevin Owens was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 to conclude their lengthy rivalry. However, The Prizefighter is ruled out of action due to an injury, and there is no timeline for his return.
#3 Alexa Bliss looks set to miss WrestleMania 41
Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at Royal Rumble after nearly two years on the sidelines. However, Little Miss Bliss has not featured much on TV programming since her return despite not dealing with an injury or personal issues.
WWE recently announced a tag team gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Title. Bliss was not part of any of the teams, which has seemingly confirmed that there is no place for her on the WrestleMania 41 match card.
#4 Ryback confirms he won't be wrestling again in a WWE ring
Ryback was a part of the global juggernaut from 2004 to 2016. However, the powerhouse controversially left the company in 2016 after he was reportedly sent home due to a contract dispute, and he did not participate in the scheduled battle royal match.
The Big Guy recently posted a clip from his final match, noting that it was the last time he ever stepped inside a WWE ring.
Ryback wrestled on the independent circuit for a couple of years after leaving the global juggernaut. However, the former Intercontinental Champion has not donned his wrestling boots in nearly seven years.