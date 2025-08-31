WWE News Roundup: Former champion will never wrestle again due to health issues, Veteran on Randy Orton's RKO, Bianca Belair gets emotional

Welcome to the August 31 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's feature, we will look at topics about Randy Orton and Bianca Belair, among others.Also, a major name has confirmed that they won't be returning to in-ring competition, citing health issues behind their decision.Let's check out this week's updates without any further delay:#3. Bianca Belair gets emotional over Montez Ford's messageBianca Belair has been on the sidelines for the last few months due to a finger injury. While there is no word on her return, The EST is already back in training. She recently disclosed a heartfelt gesture from her husband, Montez Ford, as he left her an encouraging note in the training room. Belair had an emotional reaction to the message.Bianca Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41. She suffered an injury during the Triple-Threat match at The Showcase of The Immortals. There is currently no timeline for her return.#2. WWE veteran calls out &quot;abuse&quot; from Randy OrtonRandy Orton has been laying out people with an RKO for over two decades. A few more names faced his wrath on SmackDown this past Friday, when The Legend Killer delivered RKOs to multiple officials, including Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane. The veteran looked back on receiving RKO from Randy Orton across different decades, calling it &quot;abuse.&quot;Helms was earlier an active in-ring competitor in WWE, but has now transitioned into a backstage figure. He has been on the receiving end of RKOs multiple times in the last few months.#1. WWE legend confirms his in-ring career is overOne can never be sure when it comes to retirement in pro wrestling, as many notable names have returned to the squared circle after hanging up their boots. However, that won't be the case with Kurt Angle, who recently made it clear that his in-ring career was over.During an appearance on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, Kurt Angle was asked about possibly facing John Cena in his retirement tour. The Olympic Gold medalist noted that, as much as he would have liked to do that, he just can't wrestle anymore:&quot;I wish I could, man. I can’t. That would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible. I have had my knees replaced; I now need to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do.&quot;Kurt Angle was last seen in action at WrestleMania 35, where he suffered a loss to Baron Corbin. He has since made sporadic appearances in WWE, all in a non-wrestling capacity.