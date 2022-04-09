WWE News Roundup - Former star never had rumored backstage fight with Brock Lesnar, Details of Sasha Banks' awful unscripted moment, and more 

We're back with another stacked edition of our daily WWE News Roundup. We kick off today's lineup of stories with a former WWE star busting rumors about his backstage fight with Brock Lesnar.

Elsewhere, Sasha Banks opened up about an unscripted moment she experienced with a top superstar.

Randy Orton also revealed that he shared an emotional backstage moment at WWE WrestleMania 38 with one of his most storied rivals. Becky Lynch also didn't miss out on the opportunity to gain some social media traction by taking a massive shot at Tony Khan.

We wrap up the latest WWE News Roundup with Eric Bischoff's reaction to Vince McMahon's botch at WWE WrestleMania.

#5. Ryback issues clarification on his alleged backstage fight with Brock Lesnar

Ryback was earmarked to be a major star in the WWE when he rose through the ranks in 2012.

A rumor circulated around that time stating that Ryback got into a backstage fight with Brock Lesnar, which resulted in the Beast Incarnate storming out of a WWE arena.

Ryback addressed the rumor on his podcast and clarified that the allegations were false. The former Intercontinental Champion said that he had a cordial relationship with Brock Lesnar, and the speculation was spread to "hurt his credibility."

Here's what Ryback revealed about his rumored altercation with Lesnar:

"It [the rumor] was done to try to hurt my credibility with the fans that, 'Big bad Ryback isn't so big, bad and tough.' That altercation never even happened. Me and Brock get along great. I got hit in my eye by Haku's kid Donny Marlow [Camacho], as I know him as in Florida Championship Wrestling." [47:36-47:56] H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling

#4. Sasha Banks opens up on her unscripted moment against Asuka

Sasha Banks was a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where she spoke about her Extreme Rules 2020 match against Asuka.

The Legit Boss battled the Empress of Tomorrow for the RAW Women's title at the show and recalled experiencing'" the worst thing" that ever happened to her hair during the match.

Sasha Banks experienced an unfortunate hairstyle malfunction, and she recalled details of the 'awful' incident below:

"I'll tell you the worst thing that has ever happened with my hair. I think it was Extreme Rules 2020 — it's the end of this match with Asuka. Asuka is one of our top superstars. She is a bad*ss and just the best. We're fighting back and forth. Then she rolls me up, and I just hear this rip. And I go, [gasps]. I just feel like the wind touching my braids. I feel like my braids are exposed. My whole closure ripped in half, and now it's dangling over my face [during] a live pay-per-view. It was awful," said Banks. [57:25-58:05] H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling

Sasha Banks also revealed how Bayley, who was at ringside during the match, helped her cover up her exposed braids following the mishap. Banks found the entire moment hilarious despite the initial troubles as she was scrambling to fix her ripped-up wig.

Banks did not let the unplanned development derail her momentum as she put on a solid match against Asuka.

#3. What happened between Randy Orton and Triple H backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony?

Triple H and Randy Orton have crossed paths on multiple occasions in WWE.

Triple H announced his retirement recently, and he officially left his boots in the ring in a heart-wrenching WWE WrestleMania segment.

During his appearance on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Randy Orton revealed that he got to interact with Triple H at the Hall of Fame ceremony. The Apex Predator said he hugged and exchanged a few words with his former Evolution stablemate.

Here's what Randy Orton stated about his backstage meeting with Triple H during WWE WrestleMania weekend:

"I got to see Triple H last night, and I hugged that grown man as hard as I could, and I got emotional just because of this announcement last week. We had just a few words between one another, but you don't have forever. This is a really special close-knit group of guys and girls, and this is where it's at. To us, this is everything, and you never know when it's going to be taken away from you," said Orton. [H/TWrestlingInc]

#2. Becky Lynch mocks Tony Khan with an epic tweet

AEW boss Tony Khan and former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Tony Khan's social media activities always kickstart heated debates amongst fans, and he did so again with his recent tweet about anti-AEW Twitter accounts.

The AEW President claimed that the Twitter handles spewing hate against the company were bots and not real people. Khan cited the results of an independent study that "confirmed" that there was a staff of paid employees running Twitter accounts against AEW:

"An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren't real individuals; it's a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely; these aren't real people. Who'd pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?"

Tony Khan @TonyKhan An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to mock Tony Khan with an awesome post:

"An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren't real individuals; it's a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely; these aren't real people. Who'd pay for such a "wildly' expensive thing?" Becky tweeted.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing? An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing?

Big Time Becks proceeded to mention names of personalities who could be behind the anti-Becky movement.

The former RAW Women's champion called out the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix, Trish Stratus, billionaire Elon Musk and Nikki Bella in a series of tweets. It's safe to say that Becky Lynch has mastered the art of creating buzz using social media!

#1. Eric Bischoff comments on Vince McMahon's WrestleMania botch

Vince McMahon didn't sell the Stunner as well as expected.

During the week's episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff showered massive praise on WWE for putting on one of the best WWE WrestleMania events in years.

The former SmackDown Executive also reacted to Vince McMahon being on the receiving end of a botched Stunner at WWE WrestleMania. Bischoff said that while the move didn't look that great, Vince McMahon should not be too hard on himself as fans were entertained by the moment.

Eric Bischoff said that despite the minor mistakes, WWE delivered one of the most memorable WrestleManias of all time.

"I know people are going to be laughing about the Stunner and whatever, but come on, man. You pay money to be entertained, and having fun is a part of that. That whole segment was nothing but fun. Yeah, the Stunner looked horrible, and I would imagine Vince is very angry with himself, but hopefully, he gives himself a break because he entertained the hell out of me and a lot of people, man. Hats off to Vince, the entire team, and so many people. What an incredible event; in many ways; I think it's one of my favorite WrestleManias in a long time." H/t WrestlingInc

