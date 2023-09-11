Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you some of the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and many more.

CM Punk has been the talk of the town since he was fired from AEW following a backstage altercation. While there has been much speculation about his return to WWE, there is no concrete report about the same as of now. Amid all the rumors, a major name commented on the possibility of The Second City Saint returning to the Stamford-based promotion. So, without any further delay, let's begin.

#3 Drew McIntyre commented on CM Punk's possible return to WWE

The rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation since CM Punk got fired from AEW. While many want to see the controversial star return to his old hunting ground, Drew McIntyre refused to comment on the situation. The former champion noted that he was not the one who would make these decisions.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's [CM Punk] certainly controversial, and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre.

#2 Matt Cardona asks Vince McMahon to call him

Matt Cardona has thrived on the independent circuit since getting released from WWE in 2020. However, it seems like the former United States Champion is ready to return to the Stamford-based promotion based on what he said in a recent video:

"People want to know what it's like to be the Death Match King, the Indy God. I don't know if you can tell, [but] it's fu*king raining. Just finished the show GCW in Brooklyn, I'm walking to my car, [and] I'm hoping [it] has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It is. It's raining. It's raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince [McMahon], call me pal!"

#1 Madusa says Brock Lesnar doesn't know how to hit a German Suplex

Brock Lesnar is one of the most fearsome wrestlers to have set foot inside a WWE ring. The Beast Incarnate is known for his brutal, hard-hitting wrestling style and is famous for taking his opponents on a trip to 'Suplex City.'

Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze), however, believes that the former Universal Champion does not know how to hit a German Suplex.

"It scares me every time I see Brock Lesnar try to do a suplex. I cringe every time. Brock does that (...) whatever he calls a German. I yell every time. I'm like, Suplex City, my a**. That is no German suplex!" [H/T Monthly Puroresu]

Brock Lesnar is currently on a hiatus from WWE after his feud with Cody Rhodes. He is expected to be back around the Royal Rumble 2024 season.

