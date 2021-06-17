WWE News Roundup: Former Superstar reveals how Brock Lesnar saved his life, Top RAW Superstar turning heel? (17th June 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE news roundup. In this edition, we take a look at several stories including a veteran predicting that Randy Orton could turn heel soon. We also take a look at the company's plans for Bobby Lashley as well as an update on when we could see WWE back in Saudi Arabia.

We also have a look at Bray Wyatt, who has been off television since WrestleMania, and how a former WWE writer has said that The Fiend character may be "beyond repair" after how it has been handled. Read on for full details on all these stories and more.

#5 Former WWE Superstar says Brock Lesnar saved his life

Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was recently a guest on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast. Gowen, who had a run with WWE in the early 2000s, opened up about his experience working with a young Brock Lesnar.

Gowen also revealed how he felt that Lesnar may have saved his life once. The Beast Incarnate was set to give Gowen a series of powerbombs but felt his body go limp after the second one and decided to let him go.

"He was supposed to give me three powerbombs, like a triple powerbomb where you hold on, and then after two, he felt I got knocked out. Like he felt my body go limp for a second. I hit the back of my head on the mat. I was knocked out on the powerbomb. It was supposed to be three, but he felt that I was in danger, so he just let me go. He might’ve saved my life if we’re being 100% honest, at that point," said Gowen.

Gowen ended up only having a short run with WWE and was released in 2004. He made some appearances in Ring of Honor following his release.

Edited by Alan John