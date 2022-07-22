WWE News Roundup – Former Universal Champion involved in a nasty car crash, Roman Reigns to lose his titles to major star? Legendary faction may never reunite

Welcome back to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at all the trending stories from the pro wrestling world.

Today's lineup, unfortunately, begins on a sad note as a former world champion revealed that he was recently involved in a road accident.

Elsewhere, we also have a potential spoiler regarding Roman Reigns' championship reign coming to a surprising end. A top WWE superstar also opened up on Randy Orton's injury status and when fans can expect The Viper to return to action.

The latest WWE News Roundup concludes with a current superstar shutting down the possibility of an iconic faction's reunion.

#4. Braun Strowman shares picture of a horrific car accident

Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr, was recently involved in a vehicular motor vehicle accident.

The former WWE star took to Twitter to release a horrifying image of the wreckage of the crash. The photo shows Strowman's boat and truck suffering severe damage during the accident, and it naturally raised concern among fans online.

Strowman and the people traveling with him, fortunately, didn't sustain any injuries, as he revealed below in his social media post:

"Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed," wrote Adam Scherr.

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed https://t.co/s09EgFbrEv

Braun Strowman was astonishingly released from WWE in June 2021 after eight successful years with the company.

Since his untimely WWE departure, the former Universal Champion has primarily been involved with Control Your Narrative (CYN), a promotion helmed by his friend and former WWE colleague, EC3.

The 38-year-old superstar is one of CYN's most recognizable talents and hopes the company can become a significant entity during the streaming era of wrestling programming.

#3. Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

A Ringside Collectibles WWE action figure seems to have accidentally revealed the outcome of Roman Reigns' upcoming title match against Brock Lesnar.

Reddit user u/BigUllie revealed that WWE has been marketing a new Brock Lesnar action figure, in which the Beast Incarnate has Universal and WWE titles as added accessories.

The photo of the figure has been circulating all across the internet. While there's no confirmation, several fans have taken it as a hint toward Brock Lesnar's victory at SummerSlam.

Juanito’s Wrestling Vlog & MORE @juanitosvlog



Drew should be the one to defeat Roman not Lesnar!!!! I don’t hate Brock Lesnar anymore but man i hope this is not a spoiler for #SummerSlam Drew should be the one to defeat Roman not Lesnar!!!! I don’t hate Brock Lesnar anymore but man i hope this is not a spoiler for #SummerSlam! Drew should be the one to defeat Roman not Lesnar!!!! https://t.co/wzGpIyO4hG

It should be noted that there is no certainty regarding the creative direction as Roman Reigns is still listed as the odds-on favorite heading into the premium live event.

Reigns and Lesnar's SummerSlam showdown has been advertised as the final match of their rivalry. As shocking as it may seem in the grander scheme of things, the WWE Univers should not be surprised if Lesnar dethrones Reigns at SummerSlam.

#2. Seth Rollins comments on whether the Shield will reunite in WWE

The Shield will always be remembered as one of the most influential factions in wrestling history. The Hounds of Justice have not gotten together since Jon Moxley (fkaDean Ambrose) left Vince McMahon's company in 2019.

During a recent chat with Digital Spy, Seth Rollins didn't sound too optimistic about a future reunion. The RAW superstar was honest with his assessment and did not foresee him sharing the ring again with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley as a stable.

Here's what Rollins stated about a possible Shield reunion:

"I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don't think you're ever going to see the three of us team up ever again," said Seth Rollins. "It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield; it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point."

Rollins further explained that Shield members needed each other's support a few years back when they were still not certified main event stars. That's not the case anymore, as they have individually gone on to become top talents, and Seth doesn't feel another Shield run could be on the cards.

The former world champion added that they might only share the same stage when they get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as The Shield:

"We needed each other back then, and now none of us need the other one. We're at a point where we're all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other's moulds, I just don't see it ever happening again," Rollins continued. "I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together. The next time you see us together, it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."

The Shield's reunion mainly depends on if Jon Moxley returns to WWE, but do you think he will be open to the idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

#1. Riddle on Randy Orton's future

Randy Orton's absence has visibly affected Riddle on TV as The Original Bro has had to continue fighting without his trusted partner's support.

The former NXT star spoke to ProSieben MAXX and confirmed that Randy Orton had still not fully recovered from his injuries. However, the Viper is in "high spirits" and is expected to make an in-ring comeback when the doctors give him the green signal.

Riddle sadly could not provide a timeline for Orton's comeback but assured fans that the WWE Legend was doing just fine during his rehabilitation phase:

"Randy is still recovering from his injuries, and hopefully, he'll be back sooner than later. You know I can't give more of an update because I'm not a doctor, and I don't have one. I know Randy's in high spirits for sure, and he's doing well," Riddle revealed. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May, and reports suggest that he won't make it back until the beginning of 2022. You can check out what Bob Orton had to say about his son's recovery during a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive above.

As for Riddle, the 36-year-old star is gearing up to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and a victory over The Architect would surely help his singles push.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far