WWE News Roundup: Former World Champion confirms that he will not wrestle again, Huge name fighting The Rock after 22 years won't happen, per veteran

A very warm welcome to yet another chapter of WWE News Roundup! With WrestleMania XL in history books, fans are excited to see what the future holds after Cody Rhodes finally finished his story by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief did not make an appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania, and it is believed that he will be taking some time off. However, he had a message for everyone, which we will talk about. Apart from that, we will also take a look at the possibility of The Rock renewing an old rivalry, and a former WWE champion canceling return plans.

1) Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier believes The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar will not happen

The Rock and Brock Lesnar had an iconic rivalry in 2002 and The Beast Incarnate won his first WWE Championship by defeating The Brahma Bull at SummerSlam that year. It was the only major match between the two men. Speaking on Cafe De Rene, Grenier said that there is no chance we will get a rematch.

"It ain't gonna happen, ain't gonna happen. The Rock is not gonna take any suplexes like that. Forget about it!" he said. [1:06:49 - 1:07:01]

The Final Boss made his in-ring return on Night One of WrestleMania XL when he teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Great One pinned The American Nightmare in the middle of the ring, setting the stage for a possible one-on-one match between the two in the future.

2) Roman Reigns breaks silence after losing to Cody Rhodes

The Tribal Chief's 1316-day title reign came to a stretching halt on Night Two of the Showcase of The Immortals when he was defeated by Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match. The match was marked by interference from WWE Legends like The Undertaker and John Cena, who aided Rhodes against The Bloodline. However, while Reigns was visibly dejected after the match, he was motivated to come back stronger.

In a social media post, the former WWE Champion stated that while he mourned his loss yesterday, today was ''Day One'' for him. Reigns' message on social media can be seen as a warning to the entire roster who think that the Tribal Chief has lost a step. It will be interesting to see who he feuds with when he returns.

3) Mick Foley says that he will not be returning to wrestle again

Former WWE Champion Mick Foley had stated that he was interested in coming out of retirement for one last match to coincide with his 60th birthday in 2025. He had hinted that he would face Matt Cardona or Jon Moxley. Unfortunately, he took to YouTube to state that he will not be returning for another match because of a recent concussion he suffered.

"So, it just seems like the wisest move, and one that's strongly supported by my family, is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I'm not even aware of, then some of the things that I was thinking of doing and hoping of doing in a big match would not be smart,'' said Foley.

The Hardcore legend further stated that after a consultation with his friends, family, and doctors, he decided to take permanent retirement from in-ring action. The Hall of Famer was known for his hardcore style, and his brutal matches against Randy Orton and Edge were his last mega matches with the company in the 2000s.

