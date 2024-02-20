WWE News Roundup: Former world champion's request for release was denied, Liv Morgan calls Kevin Owens the coolest, Brock Lesnar's status 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens, among others.

Brock Lesar's future with the company is up in the air ever since he was seemingly referenced in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit. A current champion recently discussed The Beast Incarnate's status while talking about a potential match against him.

In other news, a former World Heavyweight Champion has opened up about his release from the company. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

The WWE roster stopped over in Fresno, California, for a live event on Sunday. The show featured top names from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

Here are the complete results from the event:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeated Maxxine Dupri

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ

Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ Chad Gable and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium

Carlito defeated Austin Theory, R-Truth came to the ring and tried to join the match

Michin defeated Asuka

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight

#2. Liv Morgan sent a message to Kevin Owens

Liv Morgan took to social media to send a three-word message to Kevin Owens. The former SmackDown Women's Champion reshared a video of KO arriving at the arena, stating that he's the coolest.

Expand Tweet

Both Morgan and Owens will be a part of their respective division's Elimination Chamber matches. The duo have a chance to book their ticket to WrestleMania XL at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

#3. Dolph Ziggler's request for release from WWE was denied multiple times

Dolph Ziggler left the global juggernaut last year after spending nearly two decades with the company. In a recent interview, the Show Off revealed that he asked WWE to release him from his contract multiple times, but his request was denied:

“I started realizing, okay, I’m a mainstay here, I’m needed. But I got to a point where I was ready to go. I’d asked the company a few different times whether I was ready to go, and they told me I was signed, and they weren’t letting me go. So I started asking them, ‘Hey, can I start doing this, can I start something else.’ So I was prepared to be done and to start exploring other avenues.

Expand Tweet

Ziggler has shown up in Impact Wrestling and NJPW since he departed from the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. Gunther comments on Brock Lesnar's future

Gunther had made it clear in the past that Brock Lesnar was his dream opponent. While there were speculations about the duo facing off this year at WrestleMania, that seems unlikely now that the Beast Incarnate's future with the company is up in the air.

The Ring General also seemingly indicated that Lesnar could be done with WWE:

"[What would be your dream scenario for WrestleMania?] Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now," he said.

Gunther has been colliding with Chad Gable at recent house shows, and many believe that the duo could once again face off at Showcase of Immortals.