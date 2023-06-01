WWE News Roundup: Former World Champion is not sure if he will be able to return, Top female superstar allegedly tried to seduce RVD

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's version revolves around top names like former World Champions Randy Orton, Hulk Hogan, and Rob Van Dam.

Randy Orton has been out of action since last year after suffering from a back injury. His father, Bob Orton, recently revealed that doctors had told The Viper that he shouldn't return to the ring. In today's edition, we will talk about how Orton helped shape the career of a top star, among other interesting topics.

#3. Hulk Hogan is not sure of an in-ring return to WWE

Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has not competed inside the ring since 2012. The former World Champion recently told Ariel Helwani that while he does want to have a retirement match, he is currently in no condition to compete.

While Hogan kept the possibility open by saying 'never say never,' he said it isn't a conversation he can have for at least another year.

"I said, 'Right now, my back needs a little more work, but that’s something we can talk about next year.' I’ve always wanted to have a retirement match," said Hogan.

The Hall of Famer has candidly discussed the many injuries he has sustained throughout his career, undergoing a staggering 10 surgeries within the last decade alone.

Despite his in-ring career ending at an untelevised TNA Wrestling live event 11 years ago, he has expressed his desire for an official retirement match even though his body is not in great condition.

#2. Rob Van Dam says Sunny tried to seduce him

Before he arrived in WWE in 2001, Van Dam actively competed for several years in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling). During his time there, he shared the locker room with former WWE Superstars Chris Candido and Sunny.

Both Chris and Sunny had transitioned to the Hardocre promotion following their stints in 'the big league.' RVD spoke about Sunny and Candido on his podcast:

''I always thought the friction was because I didn't f**k Tammy. And that's the only thing I could think of. I didn't put her over, and, you know, everyone else did. She was super flirty, and I was at that time married and faithful,'' said Van Dam.

RVD admitted that Sabu was very close to Chris, and usually, all it would take for him to befriend someone would be Sabu's approval. However, in this case, he always had friction with Candido because of Sunny's flirtatious behavior towards him.

#1. Jinder Mahal comments on defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

In 2017, the fans were shocked when The Maharaja Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the World Champion. Mahal was not a top card talent at that point, and his win over a multi-time world champion like Orton surprised many.

Corey Graves asked Jinder how it felt to defeat 'Randy Freaking Orton,' and here is what Mahal said:

''For myself, personally, ten months before I became WWE Champion, I was an independent wrestler. I got released from WWE in 2014. I wasn't even with WWE. I came back during the brand split.''

He further added that he was initially brought back just as an addition to the roster. However, being able to defeat The Viper and carry the World title for six months changed the trajectory of his career.

