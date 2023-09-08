Welcome to yet another edition of WWE News Roundup. We'll update you on everything important happening around the wrestling world today.

This edition of the roundup will look into Randy Orton's wife making a loving post for him, Rhea Ripley sending a message to JD McDonagh, and former WWE star Tommy Dreamer talking about retiring if he loses an upcoming match.

WWE legend Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, made a loving post

Randy Orton may be out of action, but fans have been catching small glimpses of the star from Kim Orton's social media. She posted another photo with him recently, showing love for her husband.

For now, there are no reports on when Orton will return to the ring, so fans will have to keep tuning into social media for updates.

Tommy Dreamer is putting his career on the line at IMPACT Victory Road

The WWE veteran's career is on the line. He will have to retire if he loses at IMPACT Victory Road.

The star will face Kenny King for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. The two had a heated confrontation, leading to Dreamer putting his career on the line.

With the show set to take place on September 8, fans will wait to see if it's time for his career to end.

Rhea Ripley sent JD McDonagh a message after RAW

On RAW this week, McDonagh continued to butter up the Judgment Day and, to do so, put himself at risk. He voluntarily wrestled Sami Zayn and won at the end of the night.

Having put away the faction's rival, he had a moment of celebration, sharing a picture of himself giving Damian Priest the new version of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rhea Ripley, though, asked him to slow down.

While the WWE star is certainly getting closer to the faction, he's far from being a full-time member for now.

